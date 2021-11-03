CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

Watertown lineman John Clifford commits to Badgers for football

By JON MASSON jmasson@madison.com
The Exponent
The Exponent
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2jvb_0clJupHg00
Lake Mills running back Charlie Cassady (14) breaks loose for a touchdown as Watertown's John Clifford, right, defends during the first half of a game between the teams at Lake Mills High School in Lake Mills, Wis. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

Watertown senior John Clifford announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin and plans to compete in football.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Clifford was a second-team selection as a guard on offense and a second-team down lineman on defense on the Badger Large all-conference football team. In past seasons, he also played tight end.

He is committing as a preferred walk-on.

Clifford tweeted: “Excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin. Thank you to all my family, coaches, and teammates that have helped me throughout my career so far. Let’s get to work.”

Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath tweeted: “Congratulations John! So proud of you! First Big Ten football kid from Watertown High School in 18 years of coaching. Go Goslings!”

Comments / 0

Related
The Exponent

111121-tuc-spt-uafb-p3

Cats Stats: How third-down defense, field position fueled Arizona’s streak-busting victory. Arizona stopped Cal on almost every third down the Golden Bears faced; when the Wildcats couldn’t advance the ball, they were able to flip the field.
SPORTS
The Exponent

Waddell, Kaufman-Renn to redshirt 2021-22 basketball season

Purdue men’s basketball head coach Matt Painter has announced that freshmen Brian Waddell and Trey Kaufman-Renn will redshirt during the upcoming 2021-22 season. The duo is part of a highly-regarded incoming class which ranked in the top 25 of all major recruiting services that also includes Caleb Furst, who started in the season opener Tuesday night against Bellarmine.
CARMEL, IN
The Exponent

Badgers move up in College Football Playoff poll

The University of Wisconsin football team got a bump in its College Football Playoff ranking after blowing out Rutgers last week. The Badgers are up three spots in the poll and ranked No. 18 in the CFP heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium. Tuesday’s poll marked the 28th CFP poll in which the Badgers were ranked.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Watertown, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Watertown, WI
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
Watertown, WI
Sports
The Exponent

Hawkeye 10 @10: Moss returns to practice

Riley Moss’ return, more reps for Deuce Hogan and P.J. Fleck on the need to turn Iowa over are all a part of today’s Hawkeye 10@10. Delivered each weekday at 10 a.m. during game week at hawkmania.com, the Hawkeye 10@10 is your daily dose of Iowa football news and notes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Badgers#Watertown High School
The Exponent

Cardinals 49ers Football

Tigers in the pros: Golden paces Cardinals with three sacks. Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
NFL
The Exponent

Purdue Volleyball: Boilers earn two east coast wins

Over the weekend, the No. 8 Purdue volleyball team traveled to the East Coast to take on two cross-division opponents in Maryland on Friday night and Rutgers on Sunday. The Boilermakers (18-5, 10-4 Big Ten) won both matches in four sets, moving them to fourth place in a Big Ten West that features three of the Top 10 teams in the nation with six more conference games in the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Exponent

Tigers in the pros: Golden paces Cardinals with three sacks

Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL. Former Tiger and current Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden had five tackles and three sacks Sunday as the Cardinals beat San Francisco. He now has nine sacks and three multi-sack games. His career high is 12.5 sacks in 2016.
NFL
The Exponent

Four downs: Montana State reaches benchmark with sellout game against Idaho

Brent Vigen said Montana State will avoid revolving conversations and game plans around anything more than its next opponent. The Bobcats head coach noted even the highest-ranked Big Sky teams can falter to those with losing records. And the Vandals (3-6, 2-4 Big Sky) are a respectable team, Vigen said, and the No. 3-ranked Bobcats (8-1, 6-0) need to treat them as such when they play at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in MSU’s last regular season home game and senior day.
IDAHO STATE
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy