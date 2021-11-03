Shipping scam ramps up as holiday shopping season nears

Pitney Bowes Inc. announced Monday plans to add capacity and "thousands" of warehouse employees and drivers in preparation for the peak holiday shipping season. The shipping and mailing company's stock rallied 1.7% in morning trading. The company said it has hired more full-time employees ahead of the peak season, so will rely less on seasonal employees for package handling and driver roles. And over the past six months, the ocmpany said it has increased wages for its warehouse employees by $3 to $5 per hour for the peak holiday shipping season. The company said most of the seasonal hires will have the opportunity to become full-time employees after the peak season. Earlier, the company announced a general rate increase (GRI) of 5.9%. The stock has lost 11.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 5.0%.

