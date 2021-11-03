CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shipping scam ramps up as holiday shopping season nears

By Brian Roche
wvtm13.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's how to protect yourself from a scam that is showing up in a lot of people's emails. As we were all stuck at home and ordering lots of stuff online during the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers found new opportunities to rip us off. One of them was the shipping...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

6 Changes Walmart Is Making For the Holiday Season

With food costs continuing to skyrocket and the holidays at our heels, celebrating with friends and family over lavish dinners and gifts can become overwhelming when you're racking up all those receipts. Fortunately, shoppers everywhere can count on Walmart to help them find quality goods and groceries at affordable prices.
mycbs4.com

UPS looking to hire 100,000 seasonal employees as holiday shopping season is now underway

UPS is expected to hire more than 100,000 essential seasonal employees, to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume this holiday season, that officially began Thursday and will continue through January 2022. The company which has a track record of turning seasonal jobs into careers, is primarily hiring package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers.
ECONOMY
Union-Recorder

Five ways to avoid delivery scams and package thefts this holiday season

For holiday shopping, most consumers love the convenience of making purchases online and having them shipped straight to their doorstep, especially post-pandemic. But with millions of packages delivered each year, con artists and thieves have developed many ways to steal from shoppers. Fortunately, there are also many ways to protect yourself from their shady tactics.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wnynewsnow.com

As Holiday Shopping Ramps Up, Leaders Push Importance Of Shopping Local

JAMESTOWN – With just over 50 days until Christmas, business leaders in the Jamestown area are stressing the importance of shopping local, especially if you want to avoid shipping struggles. The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce is foreshadowing that with supply chain issues impacting national retailers, local businesses will be...
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
St. Joseph Post

BEWARE: The most popular social media scams of holiday season

Social media advertising is an effective way for small business to get the word out about their products. Unfortunately, the same goes for scams. BBB Scam Tracker has received thousands of complaints about misleading Facebook and Instagram ads. In fact, the 2020 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report found that online purchase scams were the most common cons reported to Scam Tracker and the category with the most victims, and online purchase scams have spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wgnradio.com

Travel scams on the rise with the Holidays coming up

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about travel scams on the rise with the holidays right around the corner. Steve also tells listeners to keep and eye out for vehicle service contract scams.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop Computer#Holiday Shopping#Shipping
News 12

Guide: Hottest toys for the holidays 2021

Are you ready to get the perfect toy for your kid, but don’t know where to begin?. We have a list of the hottest toys for the holidays!. Shipping experts are recommending that you start holiday shopping early, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales begin, due to a record backlog of cargo ships in the nations' ports.
SHOPPING
CBS DFW

‘In-Store’ Holiday Shopping Is Back, Retailers Say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – You’ve heard the phrase, “Shop local.” Many North Texans are heeding that advice in advance of the holiday shopping season. Browsing the aisles, comparing prices, the art of in-person shopping appears to be back. “I have seen a tremendous increase in people shopping local stores,” said Candace Williams, owner of The Toy Maven in North Dallas. And that’s after a holiday season that was more Scrooge than Santa. “Brick and mortar obviously suffered a lot during COVID-19: keeping people employed, keeping the doors open, because their sales were way down,” said financial advisor Dale McCarty. The National Retail Federation said many households will...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
MarketWatch

Pitney Bowes to hire 'thousands' of employees ahead of the holiday shipping season

Pitney Bowes Inc. announced Monday plans to add capacity and "thousands" of warehouse employees and drivers in preparation for the peak holiday shipping season. The shipping and mailing company's stock rallied 1.7% in morning trading. The company said it has hired more full-time employees ahead of the peak season, so will rely less on seasonal employees for package handling and driver roles. And over the past six months, the ocmpany said it has increased wages for its warehouse employees by $3 to $5 per hour for the peak holiday shipping season. The company said most of the seasonal hires will have the opportunity to become full-time employees after the peak season. Earlier, the company announced a general rate increase (GRI) of 5.9%. The stock has lost 11.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 5.0%.
INDUSTRY
Villages Daily Sun

Holidays come early as retail ramps up

With supply chain issues threatening to disrupt Christmas shopping this season, local businesses are ready to step in and save the day. Store owners always prepare early for the holidays, but many began preparing even earlier this year because of the supply shortages attributed to fallout from the pandemic. Some...
RETAIL
etftrends.com

A Retail Sales Trade as Holiday Shopping Season Intensifies

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday fast approaching, the retail sales play is in full swing as traders tee up their positions for the forthcoming holiday shopping season. Additionally, another catalyst is the October Retail Sales data that’s scheduled to be released on November 16. “On November 16th at 8:30am...
BUSINESS
Victoria Advocate

BBB warns online purchase scams up, holiday shoppers at risk

Online purchase scams now account for more than one-third of all scam reports filed with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and four out of five consumers who report such scams lose money, making it the No. 1 riskiest scam type. BBB is warning consumers ahead of the holiday shopping season...

Comments / 0

Community Policy