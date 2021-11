LAWRENCE — Kansas men's basketball's season opener is getting closer and closer, and with Wednesday came an exhibition matchup against Emporia State. The Jayhawks played in front of fans for the first time, after holding a closed scrimmage against Tulsa this past weekend. It was another chance for Kansas head coach Bill Self to see his team in action prior to the opener next week against Michigan State. And with preseason Big 12 Conference player of the year Remy Martin available, alongside returners like David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji, there were plenty of high-profile Jayhawks to keep an eye on.

