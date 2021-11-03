CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US service sector expands at record pace in October

By MATT OTT
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vSrs1_0clJsbxU00
Economy-Services FILE - People shop at a Johnny Was clothing store in the luxury wing at the American Dream shopping mall in East Rutherford, N.J. on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, grew again in September even as supply chain troubles persisted. The Institute for Supply Management reported Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 that its monthly survey of service industries rose to a reading of 61.9, following August’s reading of 61.7. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, file) (Ted Shaffrey)

SILVER SPRING, Md. — (AP) — The rate of expansion in the U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, hit a record high in October as demand remained strong even as supply chain problems persisted.

The Institute for Supply Management reported Wednesday that its monthly survey of service industries — which includes restaurants and bars, trucking companies, hotels and many other businesses — jumped to a reading of 66.7 from September's reading of 61.9.

Although business activity, new orders, supplier deliveries and backlog of orders all surpassed previous records, sticky issues that have plagued almost every kind of economic activity since infections began to ease in the U.S. continued: labor shortages, supply chain bottlenecks and higher prices.

“The broad picture painted by this report is that the economy is overheating,” said Stephen Stanley, chief economist for Amherst Pierpont Securities. “Demand is overwhelmingly strong at the same time that supply is constrained. Still, I am not sure that even a fully-functioning supply side, with more labor and a resolution of snags would be able to handle the pace of demand right now.”

The reading for employment grew for the fourth straight month in October, but dipped slightly from September, creeping closer to contraction at 51.6. Respondents to the survey, which include purchasing and supply executives, said they are still having trouble filling positions.

The labor shortages, along with the difficulties in getting parts and products due to supply chain issues, led to a record reading of 67.3 in the backlog of orders category. Businesses have also had trouble stocking up on goods, with the inventories index declining for the fifth straight month, to 42.2.

All of these problems, along with strong demand, have led to higher prices for just about everything. The prices index rose 5.4 percentage points from September, registering 82.9 in October. That's the highest reading since 2005, when it hit an all-time high of 83.5.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Duluth News Tribune

Soaring gasoline, food prices boost U.S. inflation; labor market tightening

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices accelerated in October as Americans paid more for gasoline and food, leading to the biggest annual gain in 31 years, suggesting inflation could stay uncomfortably high well into 2022 amid snarled global supply chains. Inflation pressures are also brewing in the labor...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

China factory gate prices hit 26-year high in October

China’s factory gate prices surged to a 26-year high in October amid a power crisis, according to figures released on Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics. Producer price inflation rose from 10.7% year-on-year in September to 13.5%, versus expectations for 12.3%. Meanwhile, consumer price inflation rose to a 13-month...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Industries#Service Sector#Ap#Americans
Reuters

Dollar ticks up ahead of U.S. inflation test

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar nudged up against major peers on Wednesday after weakening in the past three days with investors taking little risk ahead of U.S. inflation data which could shine some light on how fast the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates. The U.S. consumer price...
BUSINESS
WTAJ

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September to […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WPXI Pittsburgh

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave. For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. It would prove “transitory,’’ in the soothing words of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and White House officials, as the economy shifted from virus-related chaos to something closer to normalcy.
BUSINESS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Beyond Meat Q3 sales fall short as US demand drops

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat reported lower-than-expected sales in the third quarter due to a slump in U.S. demand. Beyond Meat said its sales increased 12.7% to $106.4 million for the July-September period. That was lower than the $109 million Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Shares...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

US: Hiring Picked Up the Pace in October

Hiring picked up in October, with payrolls gaining 531k jobs. That came on top of a large upward revision to September’s tally, which is now a solid 312k gain. In total, hiring in August and September was revised up by 235k jobs. Nonfarm employment remains 4.2 million jobs, or 2.8%, below its pre-pandemic level.
ECONOMY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
62K+
Followers
77K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy