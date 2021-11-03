Where to get your kids a COVID-19 vaccine in Austin-Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. health officials gave the green light for a kid-size Pfizer COVID-19 shot Tuesday night. Kids ages 5 to 11 will now have the ability to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Here’s where you can find a pediatric vaccine for your kids in Austin-Travis County:

Austin Public Health released its plan to get vaccines to kids Wednesday afternoon. Starting this week, vaccines will be available at APH’s two Shots for Tots clinics . To make an appointment, call (512) 972-5520. Shots for Tots clinics are for uninsured or Medicaid patients.

Beginning the week of Nov. 8, APH will offer pediatric vaccinations at two of its walk-in clinics, Delco Activity Center and Old Sims Elementary . No appointment is required for the APH walk-up sites.

The following week of Nov. 15, APH says it is working to expand its efforts to school clinics with a focus on areas where vaccine access is limited.

“One of the biggest concerns [from parents] is ease of access,” said Chris Crookham of Austin Public Health. “We are trying to schedule those clinics during hours after school and early evenings.”

APH says it will use its own vaccinators to work at various clinics. The agency is also using community health workers to build relationships with underserved communities to provide better education and access to the vaccine.

The Austin Independent School District says about 60% of parents surveyed said they preferred taking their child to the pediatrician for the shot, just in case there were any medical concerns.

To ensure doses are available to children who don’t have insurance, the district will provide clinics at areas around the city to make sure the vaccine is allocated equally.

The district says it will place special emphasis on testing and vaccination efforts in the 78748, 78753 and 78758 zip codes, as those areas have the highest COVID-19 rates.

National clinics like CVS and Walgreens announced they will start giving COVID-19 vaccines to kids starting this weekend but appointments can be made now.

Walgreens will start giving kids doses of the vaccine starting Saturday, Nov. 6. You can make an appointment on the Walgreens website .

CVS will start giving kids doses starting Sunday, Nov. 7. A representative from CVS told us additional details on what its administration plans will look like are still in the works. Like Walgreens, you can make an appointment on the CVS website starting now.

Local pharmacies like Tarrytown Pharmacy are also taking appointments for kids now. Tarrytown told KXAN between 4 p.m. and late Tuesday night it had already received roughly 6,500 appointment requests for kids vaccines.

“I think now that we’ve been here for almost a year now with these vaccines, most parents know whether they’re going to get their kids vaccinated, and they’re just ready to get it done and hopefully resume a little bit of normalcy to their life and their school routines,” said Ellie Studdard, a pharmacist at Tarrytown Pharmacy.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Wednesday it is receiving 1.3 million doses for pediatric shots to be distributed throughout the state. You can find a list of the clinics and pharmacies expected to get doses from the state using this list . The list does not include providers like H-E-B, Walgreens and CVS, who will go through the federal pharmacy program .

To find other places offering vaccines near you, go to vaccines.gov .

