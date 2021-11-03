CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hanks Remembers ‘Bosom Buddies’ Co-Star Peter Scolari: ‘We Were Molecularly Connected’ (Video)

By Tony Maglio
TheWrap
TheWrap
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Hanks took some time to remember his “Bosom Buddies” co-star Peter Scolari last night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where the actor was promoting his upcoming Apple TV+ film “Finch.”. “God bless him,” Hanks said of his late friend. “I’ll miss him every day.”. Scolari died last month after...

www.thewrap.com

