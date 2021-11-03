CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor cancels in-person events after coronavirus exposure

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
FILE - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, left, reacts after taking the oath of office alongside his wife Fran during a public inauguration ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine has canceled in-person events, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he and his wife, Fran, were exposed to two staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Both the governor and his wife are vaccinated and received their booster shots, have tested negative for the coronavirus, and have no symptoms. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran DeWine, are cancelling in-person events after the couple were exposed to two staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office said Wednesday.

Both the governor and his wife are vaccinated and received their booster shots, have tested negative for the coronavirus and have no symptoms, DeWine’s office said. The couple won’t appear at previously scheduled in-person events through Sunday.

In August 2020 the governor tested negative for COVID-19 hours after testing positive earlier in the day before he was to meet with President Donald Trump. DeWine was an early and strong advocate for people to get the vaccine. He and his wife received their first doses in a live-streamed event in February.

The news of the DeWines’ exposure came as the state prepared the first COVID-19 vaccinations for Ohio children ages 5-11. The state received an initial allotment of 367,500 child doses.

