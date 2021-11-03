Hurts Donut Co.

These days even the most popular and busiest establishments are finding themselves closing either permanently or temporarily, but it's not because of lack of business. It’s because of a lack of staff. I just heard that one of the best and most loved donut shops in Kingston is being forced to go on hiatus because they are short staffed. They have some of the best donuts in town, they have loyal and happy customers, yet they're being forced to close. That's a crazy sign of our times, isn't it?

KINGSTON, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO