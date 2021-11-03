CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay-Z has officially joined Instagram

By Damian Jones
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay-Z has officially launched his own Instagram account. The rapper took to the social media site for his first post yesterday (November 2), sharing a poster for new Netflix movie The Harder They Fall, which he produced. His account picked up 1.5million followers in a matter of hours, including...

www.nme.com

Comments / 1

Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Dave Chappelle Inducts Jay-Z Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as Hip-Hop Heavies Dr. Dre, Eminem Show Up for LL Cool J

“I would like to apologize,” Dave Chapelle teased as he took the stage in Cleveland on Saturday night (Oct. 30). Speaking in jest, the comedian did not make the appearance about himself, as he had a job to do: help induct rapper-turned-mogul Jay-Z into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “I need everybody in rock and roll to know, that even though you are honoring him, he is ours,” Chappelle continued. “You embody Black excellence, ” Chappelle said to Jay. Chappelle’s appearance came after a video tribute to Jay-Z that featured a who’s who of the biggest names in entertainment,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jay-Z joins Instagram and immediately makes history thanks to wife Beyoncé

Jay-Z has joined Instagram and made history in the process thanks to his wife Beyoncé.The rapper and businessman made a profile on the social media platform on Tuesday (2 November) to promote The Harder They Fall, a new western film released on Netflix. Jay-Z has produced the film, which stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King.Shortly after setting the account live, Jay-Z racked up 1.9 million followers, one of whom was singer Beyoncé, his wife of 13 years. Proving it wasn’t an accident, Beyoncé also shared Jay-Z’s first ever Instagram story, which was a countdown to the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith, Ava DuVernay and ‘The Harder They Fall’ Cast to be Honored at Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

The Critics Choice Association is finalizing the program for its 4th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, announcing today a list of honorees that includes Will Smith, Ava DuVernay, Antoine Fuqua, Ruth Negga, Kenan Thompson, Robin Thede, Danielle Brooks and the cast of The Harder They Fall, among others. In all, the program includes 16 award categories as a way to shine a spotlight on the “standout achievements of Black filmmaking and television,” per the CCA. One of those is new this year as DuVernay is posed to receive the inaugural Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award. The iconic creative Peebles...
MOVIES
cbslocal.com

Jay- Z Is Now On Instagram

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation) (CNN) — HOV is officially on the gram. Jay-Z, who is well recognized for not being very active on social media,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Kong Riddim#Black Woman
arcamax.com

Jay-Z joins Instagram, instantly gains more than 2 million followers but only follows Beyonce

Jay-Z has had a change of heart when it comes to social media. The recently inducted internet-averse Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has finally joined Instagram. On Tuesday night, Jay-Z (whose given name is Shawn Corey Carter) sent his first post on the Facebook-powered, photo-centric platform with poster art for “The Harder They Fall,” the Netflix film he co-produced starring Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Edi Gathegi and recent Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield.
INTERNET
The Independent

Jay-Z fans left confused after rapper’s Instagram page is deleted a day after he joined

Jay-Z has confused his Instagram followers just one day after creating an account.The rapper and businessman made a profile on the social media platform on Tuesday (2 November) to promote The Harder They Fall, a new western released on Netflix.Shortly after setting the account live, Jay-Z swiftly racked up 1.9 million followers, one of whom was singer Beyoncé, his wife of 13 years. However, he deactivated his account hours later. Interestingly, it’s being pointed out that Jay-Z did exactly the same thing six years ago after joining the service to wish Michael Jackson a happy birthday.Fans reacted to the...
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Jay-Z Is the First Person Followed by Beyoncé on Instagram

Jay-Z has accomplished a lot this week, but being followed by Queen B on Instagram is probably at the top of the list. Beyoncé’s husband created his Instagram account Tuesday night to promote his forthcoming film The Harder They Fall, which premieres on Netflix on November 3. His first main post and IG story feature the promotional poster for the film starring Jonathan Majors (who’s also hosting SNL next week). Jay-Z’s Instagram already has over 1 million followers, including his wife, Beyoncé, who famously did not follow anyone on the ‘gram. However, that changed tonight, as he is now the only person she follows on the platform AND she reposted his story promoting the film. Jay-Z recently teamed up with Kid Cudi for the song “Guns Go Bang” for the feature film. The film was directed by Jeymes Samuel, who also wrote the script alongside Boaz Yakin. Vulture has begun its annual Oscar Predictions, which currently features LaKeith Stanfield as a contender for Best Supporting Actor in The Harder They Fall. Maybe after an Oscar win, Bey will follow him on IG too.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Told Drake, Kim K, JAY-Z, & Travis Scott That He's Richer Than All Of Them Combined

There are so many headline-worthy moments from Kanye West's recent appearance on Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that you'll probably be reading about this interview for the next few days, but one of the quickest soundbites to take-off has to do with a group text message that Ye claims he sent to JAY-Z, Pusha-T, Drake, his wife Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi, telling them that he has more money than all of them combined.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Calls Out Jay-Z For Being "Selfish" While Making "Watch The Throne"

Kanye West says that Jay-Z was "selfish" while the two were making Watch The Throne, during his recent appearance on the Drink Champs podcast with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN. West says that Jay refused to put his track, "Holy Grail," on Watch the Throne, despite West already putting forth multiple of his own songs for the project. Jay went on to use "Holy Grail" on his following album, Magna Carta Holy Grail.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES

