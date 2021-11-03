Jay-Z has officially joined Instagram

Jay-Z has accomplished a lot this week, but being followed by Queen B on Instagram is probably at the top of the list. Beyoncé’s husband created his Instagram account Tuesday night to promote his forthcoming film The Harder They Fall, which premieres on Netflix on November 3. His first main post and IG story feature the promotional poster for the film starring Jonathan Majors (who’s also hosting SNL next week). Jay-Z’s Instagram already has over 1 million followers, including his wife, Beyoncé, who famously did not follow anyone on the ‘gram. However, that changed tonight, as he is now the only person she follows on the platform AND she reposted his story promoting the film. Jay-Z recently teamed up with Kid Cudi for the song “Guns Go Bang” for the feature film. The film was directed by Jeymes Samuel, who also wrote the script alongside Boaz Yakin. Vulture has begun its annual Oscar Predictions, which currently features LaKeith Stanfield as a contender for Best Supporting Actor in The Harder They Fall. Maybe after an Oscar win, Bey will follow him on IG too.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO