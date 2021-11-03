CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israel tests massive inflatable missile detection system

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Wednesday it has begun testing a massive inflatable missile detection system designed to hover at high altitudes and detect long-range threats. Israel already boasts an array of sophisticated missile defenses, which were used successfully during...

Cleveland Jewish News

US tests Israel’s Iron Dome air-defense system in Guam, eyeing China threat

The U.S. military is testing Israel’s Iron Dome air-defense system in Guam because of the threat of Chinese cruise missiles. Iron Dome has demonstrated an ability to intercept cruise missiles that travel below the speed of sound that the Pentagon says could be fired from Chinese bombers at Guam, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.
MILITARY
Washington Post

The U.S. Should Be Realistic About Missile Defense

China’s reported test of a nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon has raised alarm about the vulnerability of the U.S. to missile attacks by nuclear-armed adversaries. The U.S. should be vigilant about emerging threats, but pouring more money into unproven missile-defense technologies isn’t the answer. America’s aim should be to keep its missile-defense capabilities aligned with both fiscal reality and the country’s strategic interests.
MILITARY
siouxlandproud.com

Russia sends nuclear-capable bombers on patrol over Belarus

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia sent two nuclear-capable strategic bombers on a training mission over Belarus for a second straight day Thursday in a strong show of Moscow’s support for its ally amid a dispute over migration at the Polish border. The Belarusian Defense Ministry said two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers...
MILITARY
#Gaza War#Palestinians#Hezbollah#Hamas#Ap#The Defense Ministry#Iron Dome#Israeli#The United Nations
siouxlandproud.com

Israel readying for possible Iran conflict, officials say

JERUSALEM (AP) — Top Israeli defense officials say the country is preparing for the possibility of an armed conflict with regional arch-rival Iran and its proxies. Israeli army chief of staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said Tuesday that the Israeli military was “speeding up the operational plans and readiness for dealing with Iran and the nuclear military threat.”
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

Syria accuses Israel of missile strikes near Russian base

Two Syrian soldiers have been injured and material damage caused in the coastal region, where Russia has a naval base, following reported Israeli missile strikes on Tartus and Homs carried out from Lebanese airspace. "Our air defenses responded to an Israeli air aggression this evening, targeting some points in the...
MILITARY
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
tucsonpost.com

Always ready for US & Israel: Iran launches massive military drill

Iran kicked off a large-scale military exercise on Sunday. The maneuvers take place weeks before negotiators are set to meet for a new attempt at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal. The drill, dubbed 'Zolfaghar-1400', includes maneuvers in parts of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Oman, which is connected...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedrive

Israel Begins Testing Giant Radar Blimp For Spotting Low-Flying Missiles

As cruise missile and drone threats proliferate in the region, Israel is trying to succeed where the U.S. failed with its own radar blimp concept. Israel has launched a new early-warning aerostat, a type of unmanned tethered airship, described as one of the largest of its kind in the world. Developed by Israeli industry with U.S. assistance, the High Availability Aerostat System, or HAAS, will be expected to provide advance warning of low-flying threats, such as cruise missiles and weaponized drones. In addition, it should help detect attacks by other aerial threats, too. The general concept is well established in Israel, where the successful deployment of surveillance balloons of this kind to track low-flying threats, in particular, is in stark contrast to the U.S. Joint Land Attack Cruise Missile Defense Elevated Netted Sensor System, or JLENS, a multi-billion-dollar program that was ignominiously canceled in 2017.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Review

Foreign Affairs Column: Missile testing in North Korea

On Sept. 30, the North Korean government announced that it had tested a new anti-aircraft missile, once again raising concerns in the region over the country’s military program. This latest test comes after North Korea announced on Sept. 29 the development of a hypersonic missile, a weapon that is being simultaneously developed in the United States and Russia.
MILITARY
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
Reuters

'Europe is in danger': top diplomat proposes EU military doctrine

BRUSSELS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The European Union's foreign policy chief warned the bloc on Wednesday that it must agree an ambitious doctrine as the basis for joint military action abroad, including with a deployable crisis force. Josep Borrell told reporters his first draft of the "Strategic Compass" - the...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

