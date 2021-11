ABBA After Dark sing-along – at 7 p.m. at the American Swedish Historical Museum at 1900 Pattison Ave. A fun-filled evening of live music, singing and dancing queens. You can listen in or sing along as The Philly POPS plays a variety of ABBA’s iconic hits on the museum terrace. Come dressed in your best ABBA attire for a chance to win tickets to the POPS Rocks ABBA: Mamma Mia! concert at the Kimmel Cultural Campus. ASHM galleries will be open and appetizers and beverages for sale. ASHM will open at 5 p.m. and will be serving nibbles, such as Swedish meatballs and Philly pretzels. Tickets are $10 and include museum admission. Register at: https://www.americanswedish.org/events/abba-after-dark.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO