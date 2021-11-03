CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Admind's Employer Branding Campaign

The Drum
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo make our recruitment campaign unique and outstanding, we’ve asked known Polish illustrators and our in-house designers to create a range of posters. All of them were referring to Admind’s values: trust, cooperation,...

www.thedrum.com

TrendHunter.com

Furniture Brand Green Friday Campaigns

In anticipation of Black Friday, IKEA Canada is helping consumers opt for a more sustainable lifestyle with the launch of its Green Friday campaign. The month-long initiative focuses on the circular economy with a special offer on our Sell-Back Program, additional savings on Circular Hub (As-Is) items, and incentives for donating furniture and electronics.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Heartfelt Men's Health Campaigns

Luxury Italian automaker Lamborghini is raising awareness for men's health with a heartfelt Movember campaign. The brand has partnered with the Movember charity and has released a film that encourages men to take control of their health and embrace their wellbeing. The film discusses all things fear, courage, health prevention,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
mauinow.com

Paula Fuga is Brand Ambassador for Subaru Hawaiʻi’s Love in Action Campaign

Subaru Hawaiʻi plans to donate more than $50,000 to local nonprofits across the State of Hawai‘i during its first Love in Action campaign, which replaces its Share the Love Sales Event, according to a company press release. With brand ambassador Paula Fuga, a musician and artist, Subaru Hawai’i is launching...
ADVOCACY
Advertising Age

Meta debuts first brand campaign since changing name from Facebook

Following its corporate rebrand to Meta last week, the company formerly known as Facebook today debuted its first brand campaign, which takes an unexpectedly simple approach to illustrate its ambitious goals to take on the metaverse—a classic 2D painting. Subscribe to Ad Age for more of the latest in advertising...
INTERNET
mediapost.com

'Washington Post' Debuts Its First Brand Campaign

The Washington Post has launched its first national branding campaign, featuring a TV premiere tonight on "Jeopardy." The “Impact” campaign will feature 30-second spots that function like movie trailers. They will highlight important stories, ranging from news that impacts policy to stories that improve everyday life, WaPo says. The first...
POLITICS
Forbes

Why Employer Branding Is Still A Key Priority In 2021

Jonas Barck is Chief Marketing Officer, leading communications, branding and public relations at Universum. After the significant disruption to recruiting and hiring over the last year, it’s become clear that companies need to make employer branding a top priority in 2021 and beyond. From deciding whether to require vaccinations for...
ECONOMY
mediapost.com

Pinterest Lures Scotch Brand To Holiday Video Campaign

The holiday gift-giving season and the rise in searches on Pinterest prompted Scotch Brand to create a hack on the platform to inspire creativity, but newly hired chief content officer Malik Ducard, former vice president of content partnerships at YouTube, will likely create the tools to keep them there. Searches...
INTERNET
TrendHunter.com

Virtual Brand-Backed Christmas Campaigns

Coca-Cola and Cameo partnered up for virtual Santa Visits ahead of the holiday season. Many holiday traditions have evolved due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including sitting on Santa's lap in malls. To move with the times, Coca-Cola is launching a variety of safe Santa experiences for consumers during Dear Santa Letter Week.
INTERNET
The Drum

Shoppability: the secret to becoming a leading brand online

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. It’s a crucial time for brands as we enter a digitally-enabled future and grapple with the challenge of retaining shoppers gained during the pandemic. Shoppers have benefited from brands’ adoption of digital experiences, with 70% of Britons now preferring to shop online and via mobile.
RETAIL
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
martechseries.com

Fiverr Unveils “Something from Nothing,” a New Brand Campaign to Inspire People to Turn Their Dreams Into Reality

The global campaign will run in several of Fiverr’s key target markets and will feature a combination of digital, television and OOH ad spend. Fiverr, the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced its new brand campaign, “Something from Nothing.” The new campaign serves to address the notion that there are millions of people, from entrepreneurs to company decision-makers, around the world sitting on incredible business ideas, but only a few of them will turn those ideas into reality.
ECONOMY
The Drum

Brands: why texting your customers is good for business

ECommerce brands need to start adapting to the new realities of marketing in the privacy-first era. Focusing on zero- and first-party data and finding new channels of communication with their audiences — and doing so quickly — is the only way to stay competitive in a cookieless world. SMS is...
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

3 Themes That Will Influence Spring/Summer 2023 Design

Joyous color, aquatic notions and natural ingredients are among the themes percolating for Spring/Summer 2023 fashion, home and beauty, according to Fashion Snoops. The global trend forecasting firm hosted its seasonal Trend Immersion on Tuesday, outlining the cultural sentiments bound to influence design. While the impact of the pandemic will be evident through designs that promote travel, celebration, and sustainability, the mood is also notably shifting from one of uncertainty and survivalism to adaptability and creativity. Here, the Fashion Snoops team describes the key colors, textures and prints of the season, and how they came to be. Raw Consumers are likely aware of what...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Drum

Aligning brand and demand: the future of B2B marketing

Everyone in business-to-business (B2B) marketing agrees brand is important. Without adequate investment in brand we fail to create future demand, we reduce loyalty, we have to lower prices and we make our demand gen dollars less effective. Yet it remains underinvested in. Our research shows that in 2020 only 9%...
ECONOMY
firstsportz.com

Free Fire announces first global brand campaign, Battle In Style

In a recent development which might come as a surprise to several Free Fire players, Garena is gearing up to launch its first global campaign which is named as Battle In Style. The announcement was made in an official press release by Garena and it has been revealed that the Booyah Day event and global campaign will be launched simultaneously.
VIDEO GAMES
The Drum

Why the rise of user-generated content in video games should matter to advertisers

User-generated content (UGC) is nothing new and was around long before the term was coined. However, many people point to 2005 as a pivotal year in UGC’s history. This was the year that a small online video start-up called YouTube launched, an emerging social media site known as Facebook began to gain some serious momentum, a digital encyclopedia dubbed Wikipedia was becoming the go-to place for information, and a small team was getting ready to launch a platform called Roblox, which would allow anyone to create their own games for others to play.
VIDEO GAMES
The Drum

Australians avoid brands that are dishonest about their sustainability practices

Half of Australians now consider a brand’s stance on social, political and environmental issues before buying products or services. In addition, 94% believe that a brand’s honesty and transparency are important when it comes to purchasing decisions, according to research by Trustpilot. “While more brands are working to reflect the...
ECONOMY

