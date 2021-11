Hasbulla to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)? That may not be as far fetched a possibility as you might think. Anyone watching last week’s UFC 267 event from “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, undoubtedly saw the pint-sized viral sensation, either sitting cageside or via a ton of social media posts. Hasbulla was in the cage after Islam Makhachev dismantled Dan Hooker, and even gave the dejected New Zealander a sympathetic pat on the shoulder — a spot he could reach because Khabib Nurmagomedov was carrying him around the Octagon.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO