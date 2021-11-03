CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Therapists in Maine are treating more people for climate anxiety: 'What do you call a lobsterman when there are no more lobsters?'

By Ayelet Sheffey
Markets Insider
 7 days ago
Maine lobster boat. Kathryn Donohew/Getty Images
  • The Bangor Daily News reported more therapists in Maine are seeing clients for climate anxiety.
  • Maine is highly reliant on its lobster industry, but the current lobster boom could end due to climate change.
  • The inconsistent nature of the lobster population is taking a mental toll on those in the industry.

