The Equity Talk: Over 100 CEOs sign pledge to hire and promote more people with disabilities. Meet the woman leading the charge.

Jill Houghton is the CEO of Disability In , a nonprofit that helps CEOs make policies more inclusive.

Houghton said people with disabilities were often excluded from diversity conversations.

In an Equity Talk , Houghton shared the moral and business case for disability inclusion.

When Jill Houghton talks about people with disabilities, her eyes light up, her voice projects, and she flashes a smile that illustrates an appreciation for the work she does as the CEO of the global nonprofit Disability In .

But ask her about the state of the disability-rights movement in America, and her mood changes. Houghton is a person with dyslexia, the wife to a husband with a spinal injury, and the mother to a son with ADHD. When she speaks about the obstacles people with disabilities face, there's a sense of anger and frustration in her voice.

"Disability is too often missing in the conversation," she told Insider. "There's a discomfort around it. There's a 'shh' factor where nobody talks about it."

People living with disabilities are constantly marginalized. In 2020, only 18% of Americans with a disability were employed, compared with 62% of Americans without a disability, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics . And that's not because they're not qualified. Research has found bias plays a significant role. In 2015 research , Rutgers and Syracuse universities found employers were 26% less likely to respond to a qualified job candidate who disclosed a disability in their cover letter than they were to someone who did not. Workers with a disability earn 87 cents for every dollar earned by those with no disability, per government data .

In 2019, GLAAD research found people with disabilities were not represented regularly in mainstream media. And when they are, they're often mocked or demonized , some activists say.

As CEO, Houghton partners with Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Target, and Amazon to improve their policies and business practices around people with disabilities. As of January, 100 CEOs from top companies and organizations have signed on to DisabilityIn's pledge for execs to hire and promote more people with disabilities.

Houghton has been doing this work for years. Her professional journey in disability activism began in the late '80s, when she took a job helping people with disabilities gain employment. Since its founding in 1999, Disability In has helped hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities start their careers, according to the nonprofit. It even conducted a study with Accenture to prove that companies who prioritized people with disabilities outperformed their peers.

"In the preamble of the ADA, policymakers actually said that people with disabilities are a discreet and insular minority that has been subjected to discrimination and unequal treatment," Houghton said, referring to the Americans with Disabilities Act. "If we fast-forward to where we're at today, we're really talking about the same thing."

In an Equity Talk , Houghton spoke about the barriers the disability-rights movement faced and how Disability In planned to break them down.

This interview has been edited and condensed. This article was originally published in November 2021.

It feels like no one is talking about the disability-rights movement right now. What are you doing to help change that?

When we think about diversity and inclusion, the missing piece in the conversation is disability. I think it's missing in the conversation because of people's bias and our attitudes. The ADA couldn't legislate attitudes. But business leaders have the power to change the world. If one company is doing something that's inclusive and good for the bottom line, their competitor will want to do the same.

What makes disability such a difficult topic for people to talk about?

People aren't even comfortable using the word "disability." We don't see real people with disabilities represented in the media. We're trying to change that.

We believe that disability is a strength, that it's a natural part of the human experience. And we want to lead with disability and not call it "special" or "diversely abled." There are all these different terms. We really want to lead with our identity first and recognize that it's a strength that crosses every area of diversity.

The SEC recently approved Nasdaq's rule that requires all companies listed on its US exchange to have at least two "diverse" directors. However, the Nasdaq defines "diverse" as "someone who self-identifies as female, is from an underrepresented racial minority, or is LGBTQ+." Disability status was not included.

Nasdaq positions itself as being this really forward-leading progressive stock exchange. And, in fact, their proposal that was approved by the SEC was a massive missed opportunity. It was a huge slap in the face to people with disabilities.

At the same time, it was a rally call for us that we will be laser-focused on, and we will continue to find opportunities with other stock exchanges around the world. We want to make sure that disability is included in all regulatory agendas.

Part of the argument that the Nasdaq used was they said there's not enough data to support the business case that people with disabilities can improve the financial performance of a company. The reality is, we have the Accenture case that shows that companies that prioritize people with disabilities outperform their peers.

We know that companies participating in our disability-equality index, who are improving their disability inclusion over time, had four times greater total shareholder returns than their competitors. So we know that it pays to be disability-inclusive. What Nasdaq's decision demonstrates to us is that we've got a lot more work to do on these issues.

Do you feel the Nasdaq's decision is indicative of other DEI announcements and investments?

Listen, companies have got a lot of work to do around gender, race, and ethnicity. I think the beautiful thing about disability is disability doesn't discriminate. So people with disabilities are also women. We are people of color. We are LGBTQ, right? Anyone can become disabled.

How did COVID-19 change the conversation around disability in the workplace?

So many companies provided flexible work-from-home arrangements. That's something that people with disabilities and maybe parents or caregivers have been asking for decades. Businesses need to keep these policies. Flexible work helps retain top talent. Many people were even more productive during the pandemic, according to research .

During this time, we saw how people were able to lead with humanity. We've been able to say, "It's OK to not be alone and to talk about depression, to talk about PTSD and anxiety." Leaders made changes. They looked at their benefits and had things like no-meeting Fridays.

Another thing the pandemic has brought to light is digital accessibility. When we talk about accessibility, a lot of times people think like, "Oh, yeah, we have an elevator," or, "Yeah, our building has ramps." But they haven't thought about whether their payroll system is accessible. COVID has given us that opportunity to lean into digital accessibility.

Is there one company you've partnered with that is really blazing a trail when it comes to disability inclusion?

I think that there are a lot of companies that are blazing different trails, and there is no company that's perfect. But companies like Google and Microsoft are great examples of businesses putting information on disability out in the public domain. They're putting out autism-hiring playbooks. They're making Xbox controllers accessible or demonstrating how you can use the accessibility checker in your Microsoft Outlook. They're using their voice to talk about disability.

What does the future of disability in the workplace look like? And then what does the future look like at Disability In?

In an ideal world in the future, disability is part of everything at every company. So when you say the word "disability," we don't want to be relegated to just being a DEI issue or an HR issue. Disability inclusion starts in the boardroom, with the CEO, and continues to your senior leaders in your procurement, in your technology, in your supply chain, everywhere. It's baked into everything that you do — that's the future.