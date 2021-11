General Electric (GE) investors have been suffering for years — including from a now puny dividend. Perhaps the former S&P 500 giant is finally onto something: a spinoff. GE, one of the last remaining industrial conglomerates in the S&P 500 with roots dating back to the late 1800s, Tuesday announced plans to carve itself into three public companies focused on aviation, energy and health care. And it's right out of a playbook that's been working out — in a time where conglomerates are beyond passe.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO