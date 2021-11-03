CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Women's Soccer Falls 3-0 to Pitt

By Sophie Lodes
bcgavel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles fell 3-0 to Pittsburgh on the road on a rainy Thursday night where lightning delays were the least of BC’s concerns. Panthers star forward Amanda West scored a brace, while Emily Yaple capped off the scoring with a spectacular bicycle kick goal. The loss dropped the team back below...

bcgavel.com

Comments / 0

Related
GATOR 99.5

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
FanSided

Duke basketball legend lands brother of Blue Devil commit

The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Panthers#College Athletics
wbrc.com

JSU football coach John Grass resigns

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State football head coach John Grass has stepped down as the head coach of the Gamecocks after eight years. Grass announced his resignation after JSU’s 40-25 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday. “My time has come and gone here,” Grass said. During his tenure, Grass led the Gamecocks to an FCS Championship appearance in 2015 and six Ohio Valley Conference Championships. He won 72 games in his tenure at JSU, losing 26.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
flathatnews.com

Women’s Soccer: Season ending 0-1 game vs Northeastern

Despite coming off a win against Delaware three days prior, the Tribe (4-9-3, 2-4-3 CAA) could not catch up to Northeastern (9-8-1, 5-4 CAA), resulting in a 0-1 loss and a close to the season at home on Sunday, Oct. 31. The Tribe needed the win in order to have a chance at making it to the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
scstudentmedia.com

Women’s field hockey fall to Western New England, 6-0

Cross city rivals Western New England and Springfield dueled on a cool and chilly Thursday night at Stagg Field. While the game started out fairly evenly matched, the Pride struggled as the game went on, as Western New England won, 6-0. “It is always one of those games on the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
stonehillskyhawks.com

Men’s Soccer Defeated at Saint Michael’s, 3-0

COLCHESTER, Vt. (October 30, 2021) - Stonehill College will take its postseason quest into its regular season finale on Wednesday night after dropping a 3-0 decision to Saint Michael's College in Northeast-10 Conference men's soccer action at Duffy Field this afternoon. The Details. Senior Isaiah McCaskill scored a pair of...
Odessa American

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER: Falcons fall in conference match with Oklahoma Christian

The UTPB women’s soccer team fell by a 3-1 score against Oklahoma Christian in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at Falcon Field. Olivia Rees scored within the first two minutes of the match to put the Falcons ahead and they held on to that lead for until Kyla Lovelace tied things up for Oklahoma Christian at the 22-minute mark and that was followed by another goal from Ana Carolina Ferreira about 11 minutes later.
OKLAHOMA STATE
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Women's Soccer Falls in Horizon League Quarterfinals

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Cleveland State fell in the Horizon League quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon at Green Bay, 4-0. The Vikings conclude the 2021 season with a 6-11-2 overall record and 5-5-1 Horizon League record. THE GAME. Green Bay snapped the Vikings four-game shutout streak in the ninth minute with...
GREEN BAY, WI
cbchawks.com

Women's Soccer avenges loss against Yakima 3-0

While they didn't need a win today, CBC went looking for a statement game and they got it. After getting shut out 2-0 at Yakima in their lone league loss, the Hawks did what they do at home- win convincingly. Not even two minutes out of the gate, freshman forward...
mcmurrysports.com

Women’s soccer shuts out Cowgirls for landmark win, 1-0

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry Women's Soccer did something that no team has been able to do in the last six seasons, taking down Hardin-Simmons in a conference match with a signature 1-0 win on Friday in Abilene. Friday's win is perhaps the most significant in program history to this point...
ABILENE, TX
hurstathletics.com

Women’s Hockey Falls 3-0 to Penn State

The Mercyhurst University Women's Ice Hockey team was defeated by Penn State on Saturday afternoon in what was the second contest of a two-game series at the Mercyhurst Ice Center. The first period was very similar to the first period from yesterday's contest as neither team found the back of...
HBCU Gameday

SWAC Championship Game scenarios

The SWAC Championship Game contestants could be set in stone after this weekend’s action. But there is no guarantee as four teams are still alive in the SWAC race. The post SWAC Championship Game scenarios appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
cuestaathletics.com

Women's Volleyball Sweeps Pierce, 3-0, to Stay in Contention

Women's Volleyball travelled to Woodland Hills to sweep Pierce (25-10, 25-20, 25-22) in a Western State Conference match on Friday. The Cougars victory improved their record to 11-8 overall and 3-5 against the WSC. The Cougars are currently in 4th place in the WSC, behind three team's ranked in the CCCAA Southern California Region's Top 10. The Cougars are chasing their first post-season berth since 2008 and the top 18 teams in the region qualify for the post-season. The Cougars are currently ranked 18th. The Spikers win at Pierce was highlighted by the play of Freshman Opposite Hitter Whitney Thompson (Arroyo Grande HS) and Sophomore Outside Hitter Christelle Mouret (Morro Bay HS). Thompson led the Cougars with career-highs with both 13 kills and three solo blocks. Mouret added eight kills, while also dropping a pair of service aces to set a new Cuesta Season Record. Mouret broke Coach Whitney Meyer's 2014 record of 45 aces and still has five more matches left on the regular season schedule. Mouret and Thompson are "1-2" in kills on the team with 156 and 143, respectively. Coach Meyer still holds Cuesta's Service Ace record for a career with 76, while Mouret ranks 7th (62).
SPORTS
The Herald

College Roundup: PSAC preseason women's basketball poll; Westminster women's soccer goes 9-0 in PAC

LOCK HAVEN – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced its preseason women’s basketball coaches poll today. Clarion was predicted to finish ninth in the PSAC West in 2021-22. The Golden Eagles were afforded the opportunity to play a condensed schedule in winter 2021, with a balance of newcomers and veterans seeing significant time on the court in that 2-month span. Only 5 players remain from the last full-season schedule, and they will be joined by 9 players who either made their debuts earlier this year or are set to do so this fall.
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

PERFECT IN STEREO: OKWU men's and women's soccer teams wrap up 12-0-0 campaigns in KCAC

Ottawa (Kan.) University tried to play the boogeyman Saturday in denying the men’s soccer squad of Oklahoma Wesleyan University a perfect season in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. But, OKWU’s Pol Mur Llorens knocked in an overtime goal to power the Eagles past Ottawa, 4-3. OKWU ended the regular season...
SOCCER
USC Gamecock

Analysis: Gamecock women's soccer falls to Auburn in SEC Tournament quarterfinals

The No. 4 seed South Carolina women’s soccer team could not overcome a halftime deficit and fell 2-1 to the No. 5 seeded Auburn Tigers in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. The Gamecocks took an early exit from Orange Beach, Alabama and now await the announcement of the NCAA Tournament field during the selection show on Nov. 8 on NCAA.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy