Women's Soccer Falls 3-0 to Pitt

Women's Volleyball travelled to Woodland Hills to sweep Pierce (25-10, 25-20, 25-22) in a Western State Conference match on Friday. The Cougars victory improved their record to 11-8 overall and 3-5 against the WSC. The Cougars are currently in 4th place in the WSC, behind three team's ranked in the CCCAA Southern California Region's Top 10. The Cougars are chasing their first post-season berth since 2008 and the top 18 teams in the region qualify for the post-season. The Cougars are currently ranked 18th. The Spikers win at Pierce was highlighted by the play of Freshman Opposite Hitter Whitney Thompson (Arroyo Grande HS) and Sophomore Outside Hitter Christelle Mouret (Morro Bay HS). Thompson led the Cougars with career-highs with both 13 kills and three solo blocks. Mouret added eight kills, while also dropping a pair of service aces to set a new Cuesta Season Record. Mouret broke Coach Whitney Meyer's 2014 record of 45 aces and still has five more matches left on the regular season schedule. Mouret and Thompson are "1-2" in kills on the team with 156 and 143, respectively. Coach Meyer still holds Cuesta's Service Ace record for a career with 76, while Mouret ranks 7th (62).

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO