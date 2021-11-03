CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hechinger Joins Cage In “Butcher’s Crossing”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Fear Street,” “The Woman in the Window” and “The White Lotus” scene stealer Fred Hechinger has scored the lead role opposite Nicolas Cage in Gabe Polsky’s western “Butcher’s Crossing” based on John...

www.darkhorizons.com

