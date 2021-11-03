View From The Dolan: Defeat At The Den

As the offseason officially starts, Randy and Jaime get together to talk about the World Series finale and Yankees news. First, they go about their thoughts on the new reigning Champions Atlanta Braves, from the level of the team itself to the competition faced in this postseason. Then they go to Yankee World, starting with some good old Prospect Love while discussing Baseball America’s brand new Yankees Top Ten Prospect Ranking. Then they talk about a really confusing tweet about the Yankees starting catcher while also assessing the team’s outlook in that position. And finally, they end up talking about Gerrit Cole and some… let’s say weird takes lately about his status as an Ace (Spoiler alert, he is an Ace).

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO