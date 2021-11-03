Indigenous Women Working To Build A Plurinational Latin American State

Shortly after the Mexican band Zoé released their psychedelic masterwork Sonidos De Kármatica Resonancia in April, they announced something that had seemed like a pipe dream just a few months prior: a 2021 tour. But while the veteran rockers have frequently sold out some of the biggest stadiums and arenas in Latin America, the complexities of the still-lingering pandemic meant that the most feasible way for them to get back on the road at the time was through 26 shows focused only in the U.S. — and zero dates in their home country. “If we were in a normal world, they would play all over Mexico, probably 30 to 40 dates, then Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and the list goes on,” says Luana Pagini, who heads up the band’s tour strategy through the company Seitrack Management. “Right now, what we’re doing is what we can.”

