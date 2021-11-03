CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indigenous Women Working To Build A Plurinational Latin American State

By Alice Rodi
Bwog
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentatives from Guatemala, Chile, and Peru spoke during a Zoom session on October 29th about their aims to construct a plurinational state within Latin America. On October 29th from 3 to 5 pm, organizers Renzo Aroni and Czarina Aggabao Thelen spoke with Elisa Loncón, Thelma Cabrera, and Tania Pariona during a...

bwog.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
