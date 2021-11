When a tournament is short on competitors and dealing with unprecedented weather conditions, any predictions or preview can be thrown out the window. The benefactor of all the craziness down in Bermuda ended up being Australian Lucas Herbert. Among just 123 players, including every alternate available, and with limited practice time due to unplayable winds, Herbert used brilliant second and third rounds to separate himself from the eclectic field. On Sunday, he held off the likes of Patrick Reed and Danny Lee to earn his first PGA Tour win and a trip to the 2022 Masters.

GOLF ・ 8 DAYS AGO