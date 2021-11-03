“Diablo IV,” “Overwatch 2” Both Delayed

In a newly released Activision Blizzard third quarter investor document, the publisher officially announced that Diablo IV has been pushed back. The game never had a firm release date to begin with, and wasn't expected to release until sometime after this year, so it's difficult to say exactly when fans might be able to expect it. The delay was announced alongside a similar decision for Overwatch 2. During the call, Activision attributed the delay to a need to give its teams more time to focus on both of these releases, so the finished games can live up to the hype.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO