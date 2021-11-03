CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Diablo IV,” “Overwatch 2” Both Delayed

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2021 (calendar) results conference call with investors, it was announced that the company is delaying both high-profile game sequels “Diablo IV” and “Overwatch...

cogconnected.com

Overwatch 2, Diablo 4 Devs Need ‘Extra Time to Complete Production’

Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 May Not Be Released Until 2023. Activision Blizzard has confirmed that both Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 will not be launching as originally planned. Fans of these franchises have always known that their official releases would still be a long way off, especially after Jeff Kaplan, Blizzard’s former Game Director, told the gaming community in 2019 that he did not know when they were going to be out. “I have no idea,” Kaplan said at the time.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Diablo 4 Officially Delayed by Blizzard

In a newly released Activision Blizzard third quarter investor document, the publisher officially announced that Diablo IV has been pushed back. The game never had a firm release date to begin with, and wasn't expected to release until sometime after this year, so it's difficult to say exactly when fans might be able to expect it. The delay was announced alongside a similar decision for Overwatch 2. During the call, Activision attributed the delay to a need to give its teams more time to focus on both of these releases, so the finished games can live up to the hype.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Diablo IV Gets Delayed With New Release Window Set For 2023

The Diablo franchise is getting a fourth mainline installment. However, This game will feature the same overall dungeon crawler style, which hack-and-slash gameplay fans have grown to love. While details are a bit scarce, we know that players will be battling against Lilith this time around, but you won’t have to face this beast yourself. Just like the previous Diablo installment, we’ll have some multiplayer components here as well. Unfortunately, you and your friends might be waiting for a bit longer for this installment.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch players want Sojourn added early as Overwatch 2 delayed again

Overwatch 2’s delay has fans rolling their eyes, and many are asking Blizzard to add Sojourn to the current iteration as a breath of fresh air. Ever since Overwatch 2 was announced back at Blizzcon 2019, a series of delays have haunted the game’s development. With the latest possibly postponing the title into 2023, players have been left disappointed and frustrated.
VIDEO GAMES
