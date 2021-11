CHULA — The Tiftarea Academy Panthers faced off against the Southland Academy Raiders Friday night on Senior Night, their last home game of the regular season. The Panthers defeated the higher-ranked Raiders with a score of 27-13. The Panthers started off with the ball on their own 20 yard line. The Panthers first drive was a well-rounded drive with plays from Dylan Harbort who ran for 43 yards, Justin Moore who had two catches for 20 yards, Mason Tyler with one catch for 6 yards, Matthew Malone with one catch for 6 yards, and John Austin Lee who also had one catch for 5 yards.

CHULA, GA ・ 9 DAYS AGO