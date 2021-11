TEN - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. The outperformance stemmed from higher-than-expected EBITDA from the Clean Air, Performance Solutions, and Powertrain segments. The bottom line, however, compared unfavorably with the year-ago figure of 33 cents a share. Revenues of $4,332 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,995 million and improved around 2% year over year.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO