As seven weeks have come and gone the Kansas City Chiefs have found themselves in dire straits with a 3-4 record. If the season ended today, it would see them missing the playoffs for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. While the results of their schedule thus far have been far from ideal, the former MVP implied in his press conference on Thursday that he knows which facets of his game need improvement, reiterating his commitment to getting his team back to a more stable position.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO