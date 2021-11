Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners) It’s a clash of Eastern Conference division leaders as the two remaining teams without a regulation loss take the ice in the Sunshine State. The Carolina Hurricanes are on the road as they travel to face the Florida Panthers Saturday evening. Carolina comes in off a 4-3 road win over Chicago Wednesday night in their most recent contest. Florida earned a 5-4 overtime win over Washington at home Thursday night in their previous contest. In the last 10 meetings, Carolina has a 7-1-2 record though it was the Panthers picking up a 4-3 overtime win on home ice in the most recent matchup on April 24, 2021.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO