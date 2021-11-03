Witness video shows crash involving Raiders wide receiver

The Raiders announced they have released receiver Henry Ruggs III following his involvement in a fatal crash. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or serious bodily harm after being involved in the fatal car accident Tuesday in Las Vegas around 3:40 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and court records obtained by The Athletic. If Ruggs is convicted, the first charge has a sentence ranging from two to 20 years while the second charge ranges from one to six years, per The Athletic.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 DAYS AGO