Public Safety

Witness video shows crash involving Raiders wide receiver

By KTNV Staff
KBZK News
KBZK News
 7 days ago

New York Post

Video shows Henry Ruggs sobbing at Las Vegas crash site as victim’s car burns

Former first-round NFL draft pick Henry Ruggs III was caught on video sobbing after he allegedly smashed his Corvette Stingray into another car, killing a 23-year-old woman in Las Vegas. The dramatic clip of the fiery wreck early Tuesday, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows Ruggs, 22, on the ground with...
NFL
New York Post

Graphic video shows fiery aftermath of deadly Henry Ruggs III crash

Newly released video shows the devastating aftermath of the DUI car crash involving Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, including the dead victim’s car engulfed in a fire ball. The deceased woman’s Toyota Rav4 can be seen in the footage fully ablaze, as one unidentified individual stands by Ruggs’ Corvette and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Action News#Las Vegas Raiders#University Medical Center
New York Post

Video shows Henry Ruggs III laughing while speeding year before deadly DUI crash

Disgraced NFL star Henry Ruggs III was filmed giggling while speeding through suburban Las Vegas streets a year before his deadly crash — with his girlfriend nervously begging him to “slow down.”. In the video, taken by Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, the booted Raiders wide receiver can be seen revving...
NFL
thejustice.org

Former NFL wide receiver kills person in high-speed car crash

DRUNK DRIVER: Rugg’s blood alcohol content was found to be twice the legal limit when he was taken into custody. Former Raiders Player Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph when he rear-ended another car, as reported to NPR by prosecutors in Las Vegas. Las Vegas resident Tina O. Tintor, age 23, was killed. The accident took place in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas strip at 3:39 a.m. this past Tuesday, according to ESPN.
NFL
Public Safety
reviewjournal.com

Woman killed in crash with Henry Ruggs identified

Tina Tintor, 23, was the woman killed in a fiery crash early Tuesday when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III slammed his car into her compact SUV, according to a Las Vegas police report. After failed rescue efforts by several bystanders and first responders, the Las Vegas resident died while...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Raiders release Henry Ruggs III after he was involved in fatal car accident, receiver faces felony charges

The Raiders announced they have released receiver Henry Ruggs III following his involvement in a fatal crash. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or serious bodily harm after being involved in the fatal car accident Tuesday in Las Vegas around 3:40 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and court records obtained by The Athletic. If Ruggs is convicted, the first charge has a sentence ranging from two to 20 years while the second charge ranges from one to six years, per The Athletic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

Raiders CB sued over hit-and-run crash

About a month before Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a fatal crash, his teammate Damon Arnette was sued by a woman who claims she was injured in a hit-and-run crash. The lawsuit, which alleges negligence and seeks about $90,000 in damages, also names the team as a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KBZK News

KBZK News

