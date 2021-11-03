Witness video shows crash involving Raiders wide receiver

Related
New York Post
Video shows Henry Ruggs sobbing at Las Vegas crash site as victim’s car burns
Former first-round NFL draft pick Henry Ruggs III was caught on video sobbing after he allegedly smashed his Corvette Stingray into another car, killing a 23-year-old woman in Las Vegas. The dramatic clip of the fiery wreck early Tuesday, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows Ruggs, 22, on the ground with...
New York Post
Graphic video shows fiery aftermath of deadly Henry Ruggs III crash
Newly released video shows the devastating aftermath of the DUI car crash involving Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, including the dead victim’s car engulfed in a fire ball. The deceased woman’s Toyota Rav4 can be seen in the footage fully ablaze, as one unidentified individual stands by Ruggs’ Corvette and...
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs yelled at police, hospital staff after fatal crash, records show
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III yelled at hospital staff and police as they tried to help him and investigate a fatal crash Tuesday morning, police records show.
Here’s why Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs III is not charged with dog’s death in fiery crash
Former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III faces several charges in connection with a fatal car crash last week that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog, but there is no law that allows the district attorney to prosecute for the animal’s death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Post
Video shows Henry Ruggs III laughing while speeding year before deadly DUI crash
Disgraced NFL star Henry Ruggs III was filmed giggling while speeding through suburban Las Vegas streets a year before his deadly crash — with his girlfriend nervously begging him to “slow down.”. In the video, taken by Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, the booted Raiders wide receiver can be seen revving...
Fox5 KVVU
Woman killed in crash involving ex-Raiders player remembered as smart, charismatic
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- At a Spring Valley intersection on Wednesday night, candles and balloons were on display to honor 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Bojana Filipovic placed and lit several candles to remember her friend. "We met when we were 5 years old in the same neighborhood she lives in now....
Henry Ruggs DUI arrest and release: What we know about the former Raiders wide receiver's fatal crash
Ex-Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III was charged after being involved in a fatal two-car accident early Tuesday morning. Here is the latest on his situation.
thejustice.org
Former NFL wide receiver kills person in high-speed car crash
DRUNK DRIVER: Rugg’s blood alcohol content was found to be twice the legal limit when he was taken into custody. Former Raiders Player Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph when he rear-ended another car, as reported to NPR by prosecutors in Las Vegas. Las Vegas resident Tina O. Tintor, age 23, was killed. The accident took place in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas strip at 3:39 a.m. this past Tuesday, according to ESPN.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
reviewjournal.com
Woman killed in crash with Henry Ruggs identified
Tina Tintor, 23, was the woman killed in a fiery crash early Tuesday when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III slammed his car into her compact SUV, according to a Las Vegas police report. After failed rescue efforts by several bystanders and first responders, the Las Vegas resident died while...
Ex-Raiders Player Henry Ruggs Expected to Face Additional Charges Related to Fatal Crash
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is expected to face three additional charges related to the fatal crash that killed a woman and her dog Tuesday morning. Las Vegas police said earlier this week that Ruggs, 22, was already facing a charge of DUI resulting in death.
Video appears to show Henry Ruggs’ car speeding just before fiery fatal crash in Las Vegas
Surveillance footage shows the intense speed a car believed to be that of Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III was traveling just moments before the deadly crash.
WDSU
Former NFL wide receiver was driving 156 mph just before deadly crash, prosecutors say
LAS VEGAS — Henry Ruggs III, a former NFL receiver with the Las Vegas Raiders, was driving his Chevrolet Corvette 156 mph before rear-ending a Toyota Rav4, killing the driver, prosecutors said Wednesday. The 22-year-old Ruggs was traveling an estimated 127 mph when his Corvette slammed into the Rav4. The...
Raiders release statement on fatal car crash involving WR Henry Ruggs III
Early Tuesday morning, Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car accident that resulted in one death. Ruggs’s Corvette allegedly collided with the back of a Toyota Rav4. This resulted in the Rav4 catching fire, killing the driver of the vehicle, according to Las Vegas Police Department filings.
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs faces DUI charge in fiery Las Vegas crash that killed woman
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was released from a hospital to a Las Vegas jail ahead of an initial court appearance Wednesday on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, police and his attorney said. Ruggs, 22, and his passenger […]
CBS Sports
Raiders release Henry Ruggs III after he was involved in fatal car accident, receiver faces felony charges
The Raiders announced they have released receiver Henry Ruggs III following his involvement in a fatal crash. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or serious bodily harm after being involved in the fatal car accident Tuesday in Las Vegas around 3:40 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and court records obtained by The Athletic. If Ruggs is convicted, the first charge has a sentence ranging from two to 20 years while the second charge ranges from one to six years, per The Athletic.
Police identify passenger in deadly crash involving Raiders player
Las Vegas Metro Police have identified the passenger who was in the car driven by Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. A 23-year-old woman died in the crash, police said. She has not been identified by authorities. But the passenger in Ruggs' car was 22-year-old Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington.
Additional charges filed in crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs III
Former Raider Henry Ruggs III faces two additional felony charges and a misdemeanor in connection with a fiery crash on Tuesday that killed a young woman.
8newsnow.com
Henry Ruggs III suspected of DUI in deadly crash, witness video shows tragic scene
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The roads are back open this evening following a fatal crash involving Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs III. Police say the crash was caused by Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and that he will be charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.
reviewjournal.com
Raiders CB sued over hit-and-run crash
About a month before Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a fatal crash, his teammate Damon Arnette was sued by a woman who claims she was injured in a hit-and-run crash. The lawsuit, which alleges negligence and seeks about $90,000 in damages, also names the team as a...
Tina Tintor’s family: Fatal Henry Ruggs III wreck a ‘tragic loss ... beyond a grief they could ever comprehend’
While former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III awaits formal charges on Wednesday, the family of the woman who died in the traffic accident that preceded his arrest has released a statement. Tina Tintor, a 23-year-old Las Vegas resident who worked at Target, died with her dog in...
KBZK News
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.
Comments / 0