CVS to make Pfizer COVID-19 Pediatric Vaccine available to children ages five to 11

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
CVS Health announced Wednesday that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Pediatric Vaccine will become available at nearly 1,7000 locations across the country to children ages five to eleven.

The select CVS Pharmacy locations will offer a two-dose primary series of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to children ages five to 11 years of age starting on Sunday, November 7, upon receipt and confirmation of vaccine supply.

CVS says that parental or legal guardian consent is required and children must be accompanied by an adult.

“We know many parents have been waiting for the opportunity to vaccinate their young children and are looking for convenient access to a trusted resource for vaccinations,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “Our immunizers have been preparing for this important role, and stand ready to help answer parents’ questions, guide them and their children through the process, and administer the vaccines safely, with kindness and caring.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine is one-third of the adult dose and will be available at nearly 1,700 CVS Pharmacy locations in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.

According to CVS, because the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for children in this age group, patients are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment.

Appointments can be made online at CVS.com or through the CVS App, they say. Parents must accompany children ages five to 15 years of age to their appointments and remain in the pharmacy area for at least 15 minutes following vaccination for observation.

CVS Health says that they have administered approximately 43 million COVID-19 vaccines to date and has been administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 years and older since authorized by the FDA.

