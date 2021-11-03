‘The Harder They Fall’ Soundtrack Is So Good Because It Was Written Into the Script

I lost track of the number of times somebody said "Kill them all!" in the 19th-century western, which borrows bold flourishes from Sergio Leone movies such as "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" to tell of two gangs that express their disdain for each other by any means necessary. The characters are archetypes but they're enlivened by an all-star cast that includes Regina King as a foul-mouthed outlaw, Jonathan Majors as a revenge-crazed gunman who's probably the nicest person in the movie and Idris Elba as the baddest of the bad. From the opening title, which declares "These. People. Existed.," the whole thing is a bloody, entertaining reminder that the movies have only covered a tiny part of our country's early history. Netflix.

