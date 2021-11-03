CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Harder They Fall’ Soundtrack Is So Good Because It Was Written Into the Script

By Anna Menta
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt won’t come as a surprise to those who know director Jeymes Samuel that The Harder They Fall soundtrack is absolute fire. Still, the music in this new-school western film goes far beyond just a killer tracklist (which you can find listed below). Samuel times all of his needle drops perfectly,...

decider.com

Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
Esquire

The Harder They Fall

The Harder They Fall, Netflix's new hyper-stylised shoot-em-up Western, is one of the most fun movies of the year. Directed by Jeymes Samuel, it centres on a pair of outlaws—played by Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba—facing off, the former seeking vengeance for a violent crime committed decades earlier by the latter. As the opening moments of the film reveal, the events of this story may be fictionalised, but all the people we're seeing were real.
Essence

Meet The Real-Life Figures Depicted In The Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'

While the story told in the Netflix film released today is entirely fictional, many of its characters were historical figures. Netflix’s highly anticipated The Harder They Fall puts a new twist on the old West. Written, directed, and scored by Jeymes Samuel, this movie highlights a moment in history and shows that cowboys came in different forms, contrary to popular belief.
rolling out

Jay Z produced, all Black cast, ‘The Harder They Fall’ hits #1 on Netflix (video)

The Harder They Fall has risen quickly to the top of Netflix’s US ratings. Written by Jeymes Samuel and produced by Jay-Z, the western-themed tale centers on the rivalry between cowboys Rufus Black (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors). The star-studded ensemble cast also includes Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Deon Coles, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Damon Wayans Jr and more.
Jay Z
Lauryn Hill
Edi Gathegi
Zazie Beetz
Jadakiss
Jonathan Majors
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith, Ava DuVernay and ‘The Harder They Fall’ Cast to be Honored at Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

The Critics Choice Association is finalizing the program for its 4th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, announcing today a list of honorees that includes Will Smith, Ava DuVernay, Antoine Fuqua, Ruth Negga, Kenan Thompson, Robin Thede, Danielle Brooks and the cast of The Harder They Fall, among others. In all, the program includes 16 award categories as a way to shine a spotlight on the “standout achievements of Black filmmaking and television,” per the CCA. One of those is new this year as DuVernay is posed to receive the inaugural Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award. The iconic creative Peebles...
New Haven Register

Jay-Z Drops 'The Harder They Fall' Soundtrack Featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss

Jay-Z has dropped the soundtrack for The Harder They Fall. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jadakiss, Kid Cudi, Koffee and more artists team up for the set. Jay-Z appears on some of the tracks, including “King Kong Riddim” alongside Jadakiss, Conway the Machine, and BackRoad Gee. He also teamed up with Kid Cudi for “Guns Go Bang,” which was used in a trailer for the film. The title track features Koffee, and Hill and Fatoumata Diawara collaborate on “Black Woman,” which Hill co-produced with Jeymes Samuel. It also features Seal, CeeLo Green, and more artists.
rapradar.com

Album: Various Artists ‘The Harder They Fall’

Just a week after saddling up in theaters, the soundtrack to the motion picture film, The Harder They Fall has arrived. Flooded with a star-studded lineup of guests, the compilation album features “My Guns Go Bang” performed by JAY-Z and KiD CuDi, which was teased in its trailer. JAY-Z also returns “King Kong Riddim”, the high-anticipated collaboration featuring Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, BackRoad Gee which was previewed in a promo clip.
New Haven Register

Jay-Z and Friends Rise to the Occasion With 'The Harder They Fall' Soundtrack: Album Review

Though he hasn’t been completely out of the public eye, or ear, there hasn’t been much Jay-Z to go around lately. Sure, he was featured on Pharrell and Jay Electronica tracks in 2020 and popped up on Kanye West, Nipsey Hussle and Jay Electronica records this year, on the way to this weekend’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. For all of those mentions, though, we’d only gotten about 15 minutes of Hova rap and rhyme time in three years.
US News and World Report

Giving the Western Some Swagger in 'The Harder They Fall'

NEW YORK (AP) — If you had any doubt that Jeymes Samuel, the director of “The Harder They Fall” and the British musician known as the Bullits, loves Westerns, then you haven't heard him sing Dean Martin's “My Rifle, My Pony and Me” from John Ford's “Rio Bravo.”. “When Dean...
manisteenews.com

New this week: 'Finch,' ABBA and 'The Harder They Fall'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — The Western gets a stylish and kinetic update in Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall.” The film, co-produced by Jay-Z and featuring a starry cast, is based on real Black characters from the Old West who have generally been overlooked in the genre. Jonathan Majors stars as Nat Love, a cowboy whose gun-slinging crew face off with the outlaw Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) who killed Love’s parents years ago. The large cast also includes Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Zazie Beets and Danielle Deadwyler. In her review, the AP’s Jocelyn Noveck called “The Harder They Fall” a stylish and bold Western “telling a story sorely underrepresented in cinema.” It lands Wednesday on Netflix.
WWD

Balmain Creates a Collection With a Western Twang for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Olivier Rousteing watched American Westerns growing up in France, and he wishes there were movies available like “The Harder They Fall.”. The stylish and violent new Western, out Nov. 3 on Netflix, tells the story of rival gangs of Black cowboys, and Balmain’s creative director got to play a part: He designed a few pieces, including ponchos, that were integrated among the costumes created for the film by Antoinette Messam, and a spinoff collection inspired by the spirit of the movie.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'The Harder They Fall' is a bloody good western

I lost track of the number of times somebody said "Kill them all!" in the 19th-century western, which borrows bold flourishes from Sergio Leone movies such as "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" to tell of two gangs that express their disdain for each other by any means necessary. The characters are archetypes but they're enlivened by an all-star cast that includes Regina King as a foul-mouthed outlaw, Jonathan Majors as a revenge-crazed gunman who's probably the nicest person in the movie and Idris Elba as the baddest of the bad. From the opening title, which declares "These. People. Existed.," the whole thing is a bloody, entertaining reminder that the movies have only covered a tiny part of our country's early history. Netflix.
thecinemaholic.com

Is The Harder They Fall Based on a True Story?

‘The Harder They Fall’ is a western action drama that follows a tale of revenge. After watching his parents get brutally murdered at the hands of a notorious outlaw, Nat Love grows up looking to avenge his family. Moonlighting as a self-righteous outlaw himself, the man disposes of his enemies until he finally comes face to face with the notorious gang leader responsible for his parents’ death.
MOVIES

