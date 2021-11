The Ozark Lady Tigers will have a new head coach leading the way this season, although he is not new to coaching girls’ basketball in southwest Missouri. Doug Hepler, who last coached at Spokane, compiled a 172-54 record in eight seasons as a head coach in stops at Mt. Vernon and Clever, as well as Spokane. Hepler stepped away from coaching to be a dad and felt that it was the right time for his family for him to get back into it.

OZARK, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO