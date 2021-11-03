Honesty is the Best Policy when it comes to Brand Marketing

New Study by Intelligent Creative Leader VidMob Reveals Video Advertising is More Effective than Static Ads in Driving Purchase Rates. VidMob, the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, announced the results of a study that revealed specific creative elements that currently have significant impact on e-commerce advertising campaign performance. VidMob’s latest study analyzed ads that generated over 3.2 billion impressions across Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and Facebook Audience Network during the holiday timeframe. VidMob observed that for this time period and industry vertical, video ads can be more effective for driving sales compared to static ads. Additionally, the data show that the design of an ad, such as leading with text in frame for video ads, can also dramatically increase performance. The way audiences respond to creative signals is influenced by a variety of factors such as ad format, placement, and context, and marketers are adopting the practice of ongoing monitoring of creative performance.

