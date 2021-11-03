CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honesty is the Best Policy when it comes to Brand Marketing

By MTS Staff Writer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research reveals that unfair treatment of staff and suppliers, greenwashing and poor customer service top consumers’ buying turn offs. A Trustpilot survey of US consumers has found that more than half (51%) now consider a brand’s stance on social, political and environmental issues before buying products or services — with...

Creatopy Launches Ad Design Platform to Solve Industry Pain Points

Ad design solution Creatopy is the go-to platform for scalable, automated end-to-end ad creation. Today marks Creatopy is move to become an ad design platform that helps businesses customize, automate and scale up their ad production and delivery. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mike Billingsley, Group CEO, OnePulse. With...
Pivo Inc. Launches Pivo Pod Gold for Today’s Social Commerce Creators

Pivo Inc., a member of Born2Global Centre, has announced the release of Pivo Pod Gold, a smart pod, app suite, and accessory bundle for commerce creators so they can extend their smartphone’s capabilities to sell products and engage fans. The tech company, known for its automated 360° smartphone rotating smart pods, designed to capture people, animals, objects, and 3D spaces with an integrated, robust, AI-powered suite of apps, has added social commerce to its creator economy portfolio.
Scorpion Acquires Legal Marketing Specialist MediaSmack

Acquisition Solidifies Scorpion’s Dominant Position in Providing Independent Law Firms with the Best Specialized Technology and Tailored Expertise. Scorpion, a leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive, today announced it acquired MediaSmack, a provider of tailored digital marketing solutions catering exclusively to the legal industry. The acquisition solidifies Scorpion’s dominant position in serving the legal profession with the specialized, industry-specific technology and guidance that helps law firms take their practices to the next level.
Demand Spring Launches Season 3 of Marketing Unplugged

Seasoned marketing executive Elle Woulfe joins as co-host. Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring announced the launch of the third season of Marketing Unplugged, a podcast that goes behind the scenes and delves into the personalities and the people behind some of the world’s greatest marketing. Joining Demand Spring Founder and...
Xandr Launches New Deals Platform Within Xandr Monetize

Xandr, AT&T’s advanced advertising company, today announced a new deals platform within Xandr Monetize. Xandr’s Monetize SSP now offers a feature-rich, intuitive deals platform coupled with marketplace innovation which empowers sellers to drive high-value transactions with buyers. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jason Jay Sharma, Vice President of Product,...
Shark Tank-Funded Bala Taps SoundCommerce to Activate First-Party Customer Marketing and Operations Data

Direct-to-consumer fitness brand Bala is quickly growing its business by creating a personalized approach to customer engagement free from reliance on third-party cookies. Today retail data platform provider SoundCommerce announced Bala, a direct-to-consumer fitness accessories brand, has implemented its technology to accelerate data-driven decision making and optimize every aspect of business operations to key success metrics. This includes better understanding and segmenting customers utilizing first-party data to drive customer engagement and lifetime value.
OneScreen.ai Adds $3M in Funding to Build First-of-its-kind Media Marketplace for Billboards, Buses, Blimps, and More

OneScreen.ai, a SaaS-enabled B2B marketplace provider for out-of-home (OOH) advertising, has raised an additional $3 million in seed funding to create the first-of-its-kind media platform that brings together the fragmented OOH advertising landscape. The funding, $2.6 million from Asymmetric Capital Partners and $400k from Impellent Ventures, will be used to develop the first streamlined, connected OOH market network, via an all-in-one platform. The startup has raised $4.5 million to date.
Creative Elements Found to Have a Direct Impact on e-Commerce Holiday Campaign Performance

New Study by Intelligent Creative Leader VidMob Reveals Video Advertising is More Effective than Static Ads in Driving Purchase Rates. VidMob, the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, announced the results of a study that revealed specific creative elements that currently have significant impact on e-commerce advertising campaign performance. VidMob’s latest study analyzed ads that generated over 3.2 billion impressions across Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and Facebook Audience Network during the holiday timeframe. VidMob observed that for this time period and industry vertical, video ads can be more effective for driving sales compared to static ads. Additionally, the data show that the design of an ad, such as leading with text in frame for video ads, can also dramatically increase performance. The way audiences respond to creative signals is influenced by a variety of factors such as ad format, placement, and context, and marketers are adopting the practice of ongoing monitoring of creative performance.
Kustomer Debuts New Customer Self-Service, Chatbot, Social CX, and SMS Features at Annual Kustomer NOW Conference

New Features Enable Businesses to Communicate Proactively and Deliver More Personalized Customer Experiences Across Additional Channels. Kustomer, the first CRM for personalized customer experiences, today unveiled a wide range of new platform enhancements for chat, social and SMS customer service. New chatbot technology and analytics, social listening tools and automation will help brands meet the increased volume of customer service needs just in time for this year’s holiday shopping season. Kustomer is sharing its new platform features and automation with CX brands, leaders, and influencers at Kustomer NOW, a virtual modern customer experience summit held November 10-11, 2021.
Ester Digital is Providing Clients With an Outstanding UI/UX Service

Ester Digital is among the top designers, which focuses on solving client’s business goals. Ester Digital proudly announces that the company provides clients with a full set of UI/UX design services. Working in the digital industry since 2015, the agency has strong expertise and extensive experience in bringing design projects to the next level, ensuring excellent user experience, and filling the website with powerful imagery.
Minute Media Acquires Wazimo to Strengthen its Voltax Technology Platform

First technology acquisition to bolster audience growth, engagement and monetization tools. Minute Media, a leading global technology and content company, today announced it has acquired Wazimo, a Tel Aviv-based company with expertise in combining engaging content with advanced technology to drive audience growth and monetization. This will enhance Minute Media’s Voltax platform by adding more robust data and business intelligence products and services with an emphasis on first-party data. Leveraging these collective solutions, built by Minute Media and Wazimo, will solve some of today’s largest publishing challenges, allowing digital publishers and content creators to build, segment and grow audiences at scale.
New Research Shows a Persistent Gap between Business Perceptions and Customer Experiences

In a follow-up to previous research, [24]7.ai found that customer experience has not significantly improved, and many digital transformations have stalled. [24]7.ai, Inc., a recognized leader in Omnichannel conversational AI and contact center services, announced new research examining the differences between businesses’ perceptions of customer experience they delivered and what customers experienced. The report titled “The CX Reality Check: Momentum Interrupted” is based on surveys of 500 customer experience leaders across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States, contrasted with 500 consumers in those same markets. As a follow up to a 2020 study, the research found that customer experience has not significantly improved, and many digital transformations have stalled.
Spiketrap and Rainmaker.gg Partner to Empower Creator Economy With Unparalleled Audience Insights

Contextualization analytics platform Spiketrap and Rainmaker.gg have announced an exclusive partnership focused on providing the creator economy with the right tools and insights to facilitate safe and effective collaboration between brands and creators. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Antoine Andrews, Chief Diversity and Social Impact Officer at Momentive…. “Having...
Upwave and Ibotta Announce Data Integration to Create the First Unified View of Brand Building and Market Share

Partnership to offer marketers a holistic view of brand outcomes and their impact on market share. Marketers will have an easier time connecting their brand investment to impact on market share now that Upwave, the leading brand analytics platform for marketers, has formed an alliance with Ibotta, a leading cash back and rewards platform for consumers. Today, the companies announced their partnership that will help marketers connect brand building effects with market share gains—the measurement “holy grail” for brand marketers.
Network User Acquisition Platform Earns Top Marks

Mobile business growth company App Samurai’s success in partnership with ad networks is now listed in the exclusive list of top worldwide partners by Adjust Partner Benchmarks in Business, e-Commerce, Entertainment, and Lifestyle verticals – Alongside the world’s most recognised brands in the mobile marketing industry such as Google, Facebook and Apple. More than 586 million people have experienced the ads of App Samuai, which achieved nearly 50 million app installs with its advertising campaigns.
CleverTap Acquires Patch, Powering In-App Calling for Mobile-First Brands and Businesses to Drive Trusted Engagement and Grow Revenues

The move will enhance businesses’ ability to fulfill their brand promise through better communication with customers. CleverTap, the world’s leading user engagement and retention cloud, has completed the acquisition of Patch, a unique technology that enables businesses to brand and embed communication channels — including in-app voice, chat, and push notifications — directly into consumer apps. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
PreciseTarget Launches the First AI-Based Customer Acquisition Product for Retail

Empowering retail brands to target high LTV customers. PreciseTarget, a retail data science company, is unveiling an innovative new feature, AcquisitionAI, which gives instant access to analysis on a brand’s newly acquired customers, and automatically generates audiences targeting the brand’s highest value new customers. These recommendations are based on PreciseTarget’s unique data models that determine brand and product preferences as well as geotargeting fit.
5 Things to Consider When Starting an E-Commerce Business

Though it’s been a tumultuous (almost) two years for small business owners, it was an equally hopeful one too. According to Yelp insights, over a half-million businesses have opened, and work-from-home culture has energized a number of lifestyle brands that now cater to our newly-discovered needs and hobbies. Perhaps you’ve made a pivot and launched an e-commerce business. Maybe it’s still a work-in-progress. According to Elisabeth Jones-Hennessy, there are a couple of things you’ll want to keep in mind whether you’ve started or not. The former buyer for Bergdorf Goodman and CEO of Kilian Perfumes for North America parlayed her expertise...
The Best Functional Brands Always Get This Right

In this episode, Taste Radio’s hosts discussed the significance of great taste for functional products, a highly effective way for entrepreneurs to get their brands in the hands of industry gatekeepers and debated on whether the rise of RTD cocktails will impact the premium mixer segment. We also feature short interviews focused on trends and innovation with Bonnie Shah, the VP of marketing and innovation for Molson Coors-backed incubator and accelerator L.A. Libations, and Sunanda Patel, the founder and CEO of TumiBee, an upstart brand of Ayurvedic beverage mixes.
