The Construction of the new terminal at Lafayette Regional Airport is well underway. The grand opening could be as soon as early next year. "The building is almost done, there are a couple of items that we have to go through," said Steven Pico, Executive Director of Lafayette Regional Airport. "The legalistic side or the contractual side is after 30 days of substantial completion. The punchless has to be done so we're getting really close. Now the big question everybody wants to know is when are you going to open. It looks like we're gonna be 1st of January is when we're going to be opening. We're going to open as soon as possible.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO