Not everyone has the room, or the budget for a full audio system to maximize the audio from their 65-inch TV. Unfortunately, the standard TV speakers inside of those new TVs are generally trash. There just isn’t enough room inside a slim-designed TV to add speakers that can actually make a difference. So, you don’t have enough room for a huge system, but your TV speakers aren’t up to par, where should you turn? That’s where the best bookshelf speakers come in. The best bookshelf speakers generally aren’t as simple to add to a system as a soundbar, but many are...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO