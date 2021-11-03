CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringgold County, IA

Ringgold County Sheriff

Creston News Advertiser
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRicky James Mart, 67, of Kellerton, was charged 3:30...

www.crestonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Federal judge blocks Texas ban on school mask mandates

Austin, Texas — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates in the state's schools. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled in Austin that the ban ordered by Republican Governor Greg Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students' access to public education. The nonprofit advocacy group Disabled Rights Texas argued that Abbott's ban prohibited accommodations for disabled children particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Ringgold County, IA
Ringgold County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Kellerton, IA
CBS News

Elon Musk sells more than $5 billion in Tesla stock after Twitter poll

After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric car maker's stock, raising over $5 billion. The sales, disclosed in 10 regulatory filings late Wednesday, amount to about 3% of Musk's stake in the company. After the transactions, Musk still owns about 167 million Tesla shares.
STOCKS
The Hill

SpaceX launches night flight sending crew to Space Station

SpaceX launched its fifth human spaceflight mission on Wednesday at 9:04 p.m., sending four astronauts to the International Space Station to replace a recently returned crew. The crew — European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer and NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron — took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s behind the crisis at Belarus-Poland border

Thousands of migrants and refugees have flocked to Belarus’ border with Poland, hoping to get to Western Europe, Many of them are now stranded at the frontier, setting up makeshift camps as Polish security forces watch them from behind a razor-wire fence and try to prevent them from entering the country. The European Union has accused the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, of aiding illegal border crossings in retaliation for EU sanctions. Lukashenko denies encouraging migration to Europe.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail
The Hill

Judge OKs $626 million settlement in Flint water crisis

A Michigan judge approved a $626 million settlement for thousands of people in Flint, Mich. whose water was contaminated with lead, describing the agreement as a "remarkable achievement." The settlement will be paid to city residents, with most of the money being given to children who were affected by the...
FLINT, MI
The Hill

Midterms are coming: Will we get answers on Jan. 6 before it's too late?

This week the House of Representative select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol issued a flurry of new subpoenas. All eyes are on House Democrats, Attorney General Merrick Garland and the federal courts to see if, collectively, the three branches of government can get to the bottom of former President Trump ’s knowledge and involvement in the planning of the bloody insurrection in the coming months.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy