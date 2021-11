Neck pain is an extremely common problem; it’s estimated about 80% of people will experience it at some point in their life. And it’s no surprise it’s so common, considering all the time we spend on our computers and mobile devices. The issue is prevalent in folks who spend long hours with their necks bent forward, which is otherwise known as “tech neck” or “text neck.” Neck pain can also be caused by other moves or injuries. Anyone who has ever slept the wrong way knows that it’s actually pretty easy to hurt your neck unintentionally.

