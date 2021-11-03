Study constructs a molecular and cellular taxonomy of the mouse nucleus accumbens

Catherine Ann Shu, MD: The field of lung cancer has changed greatly in the last 20 years. We’ve really learned how to treat the disease, not as just 1 disease, like lung cancer, but as many separate diseases. The first type of personalized cancer treatment was when we separated the lung cancers into different histologies: small cell lung cancer and non–small cell lung cancer. Then under non–small cell lung cancer, it was squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma. Later, when we started to genetically profile the adenocarcinomas, we found out there were more targets that are important. Adenocarcinomas then became EGFR-mutant lung cancers and KRAS-mutant lung cancers. As the years have gone on, we’ve found more targets. Now we have things like ALKrearrangements, ROS1, BRAF, RET. Even for KRAS, we have the targeted agent. The field has changed so much in the last few years. We have not only particular molecular genotyping but also drugs that target those particular mutations. It’s a cool time to be in.

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO