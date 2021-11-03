CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville Senior Activity Center host health fair

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
 7 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Senior Activity Center plan to host a Health, Wellness & Shred event on Friday, November 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrZEI_0clJebbO00 Seniors come prepared to get information on Health and Wellness from local companies in the community that are here to serve you. Vendors will be covering information on Vision, Hearing, Heart, Alzheimer’s, Diabetes, Blood Pressure Check, Medicaid, Assisted Living, Home Health, Primary Care, Wellness Assessments, and much more.

Also, Walgreens will provide Flu Shots. To schedule your appointment today, call 205-661-1714. There will be a limited amount of shots available.

While you are here, you can also protect yourself from scams and identity theft by shredding old documents and mail. Clean out your drawers, file cabinets, and closets of all of your old, unwanted, confidential documents and rid yourself of clutter, but most of all, protect yourself from identity theft. No plastic or metals allowed.

Alabama Health
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

