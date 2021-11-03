CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Report highlights need for greater support for individuals awaiting autism diagnostic assessment

By University of Bath
MedicalXpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report published today authored by leading autism experts and members of the autistic community argues that much greater support is needed to help individuals and their families navigate the long and often complex process of receiving a diagnosis of autism. The Westminster Commission on Autism, convened by...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Autism: Workplaces 'need to be more supportive'

An autistic woman said her experience of work was traumatising and more consideration was needed for neurodiverse employees. Alice Banfield, 25, from Cardiff, said overstimulation and lack of communication led her to have an anxiety attack while working as a shop assistant. "It didn't really encourage me to seek employment...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Epilepsy support needed to reduce preventable deaths

Experts say as many as 76 percent of fatalities could be caused by a substantial number of people between the ages of 16 and 54 not receiving neurology care after an epilepsy-related hospital admission. The findings form part of the first national study of epilepsy-related deaths in Scotland, which researchers...
MENTAL HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Wrong-size prosthetic implant accidentally inserted in patient

A wrong-size prosthetic implant was accidentally inserted in a patient during surgery, according to NHS reports. County NHS bosses say that the 'never event' – the health service term for preventable serious accidents – was reported in September but followed an operation that took place four months earlier. In a...
HEALTH
CBS Miami

Researchers Studying Unique Non-Drug Treatment To Eliminate Chronic Back Pain

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions of adults are coping with chronic back pain, which can significantly limit their ability to work and do other daily activities. Researchers are studying a unique non-drug treatment to eliminate that pain. Daniel Waldrip suffered with chronic back pain for 20 years, and doctors could never find the source. “I made the decision that I was gonna keep running and trying to play golf and skiing, I was just gonna do it and pay the price,” Waldrip said. He was willing to try anything for relief, including physical therapy and acupuncture. “It was getting progressively worse through the years. It...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autistic Children#Peer Support#Diagnostic#Uk#The University Of Bath#Westminster Commission
spectrumnews.org

Special report: How cannabis could shape future autism therapies

Anecdotal reports from some doctors, parents and autistic adults have long suggested that cannabis and cannabis-derived products can ease certain common autism traits, including anxiety and aggression. Though many of these claims remain untested, research over the past five years shows that cannabis can alleviate seizures in people with autism-linked syndromes and may also benefit other autistic people.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS Baltimore

Multi-Day Conference Aims To Provide Information On The Impact Of Alzheimer’s & Dementia On The African American Community

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Finding hope through early detection, education and research. That’s the goal of a multi-day conference about Alzheimer’s and Dementia and how these diseases impact the African American community. “Our memories are what connects us to our family and friends,” said Ernestine Jolivet. And unfortunately, memory is what’s impacted when someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or Dementia. Ernestine Jolivet is all too familiar with the disease. Both of her parents had dementia and that’s what motivated her to get involved with the Alzheimer’s Association. “We want to encourage people to do what they can now, be proactive, to make sure they have...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Clinical care may impact gray matter volume in migraine patients

(HealthDay)—Patients with migraine without prior clinical care have reduced gray matter volume (GMV) in the right dorsal medial prefrontal cortex (dMPFC) compared to those with prior care, according to a study published online Oct. 23 in The Journal of Headache and Pain. Shana A.B. Burrowes, Ph.D., from the Boston University...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Research uncovers new insights on ALS and points to a potentially promising treatment strategy

New research provides a better understanding of the mechanisms behind the development of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's disease, and points to a potential treatment strategy. The work was led by investigators at the Healey Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and is published in Molecular Neurobiology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify potential pathway to improve treatment for newborns with drug-resistant seizures

Researchers at the Kennedy Krieger Institute, with colleagues from Johns Hopkins University, have identified an important molecular mechanism that offers significant promise for understanding and developing novel treatment for drug-resistant seizures in newborns. Newborns with drug-resistant seizures often develop childhood epilepsy and cognitive disabilities. The findings were published online this week in the journal Science Signaling. The study was led by Shilpa Kadam, Ph.D., a research scientist at Kennedy Krieger's Hugo W. Moser Research Institute, who is also director of the mouse in-vivo electrophysiology laboratory at Kennedy Krieger.
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
survivornet.com

Former Bank Director, 52, Kept Falling Asleep in Meetings, Then She Found Out She Had Multiple Myeloma; Coping with the Shock of a Cancer Diagnosis

Lisa Stephenson was shocked when she learned of her multiple myeloma diagnosis. She’d began falling asleep in board meetings, but the regular flyer and 70-hour-a-week worker didn’t think there was any serious underlying cause. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer involving plasma cells – a certain kind of mature white...
CANCER
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Gutsy Girl, 5, Insists Her Aches, Fatigue, And Struggle To Walk Are Not ‘Growing Pains,’ Gets Stage IV Neuroblastoma Diagnosis Days Before Christmas

A brave little girl is battling a very big disease that almost went undetected after doctors initially misdiagnosed her symptoms. Charlotte “Charlie” West, 5, experienced months of exhaustion and pain that doctors insisted were just “growing pains” before learning she had stage IV neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy