CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Hoyer introduces $9B bill bolstering Biden's deforestation vow at COP26

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTHTg_0clJeOK300
© Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) on Wednesday will introduce a bill that aims to bolster President Biden ’s commitment at COP26 to end and reverse deforestation by allocating billions of dollars to the effort.

The bill, first reported by CNN, calls for creating a $9 billion trust fund at the State Department that would be used to roll out bilateral forest conservation efforts in tandem with developing nations across the globe, which is the same financial commitment Biden made at the COP26 conference on Tuesday.

Hoyer referred to the legislation — which is also meant to reduce carbon emissions globally — as the AMAZON21 Act, an acronym for “America Mitigating and Achieving Zero-emissions Originating from Nature for the 21st Century.”

The leaders of more than 100 countries entered into an agreement at the conference in Glasgow, Scotland, that aims to stop and reverse deforestation by the year 2030. The countries that reached a deal represent more than 85 percent of the forests in the world, including the U.S., Congo, Brazil, Indonesia, China and Russia.

The pledge includes $19 billion overall in public and private funds.

Biden, during brief remarks, said his administration would request Congress to allocate $9 billion for conserving forests through 2030. He also said he would work with the private sector and local communities that bear the brunt of deforestation’s effects.

Hoyer is now turning Biden’s vow into action, introducing legislation to create the trust fund.

“This is an issue that demands urgent action and long-term commitment as part of the broader global effort to confront the climate crisis,” Hoyer said in a statement.

“At COP26 yesterday, we saw world leaders from more than 100 nations commit to ending deforestation by 2030, and President Biden committed to investing $9 billion in the global fight against deforestation. The Congress of the United States is ready to back up President Biden’s commitments with concrete action,” he added.

The bill, if passed and signed into law, would allocate U.S. funding to countries that are successful in preserving forests, grasslands and other carbon sinks on land. Money would only be handed out if developing countries or communities can prove that they previously entered into commitments for targets that can be confirmed independently.

“That's going to require an agreement, the monitoring of whether they're doing what they say they do,” the majority leader told CNN.

“If I rent your forest, I want to make sure you don't cut your forest down,” he added, noting that monitoring can be carried out through satellite imaging or in-person visits.

A fact sheet for the legislation says lawmakers opted to use the trust fund model because appropriations in the U.S. are good for roughly five years, which is not enough time to maintain a bilateral agreement that includes funding with other countries.

Hoyer also said that while Biden and the legislation propose allocating $9 billion, the effort will likely take “significantly more than that.”

“If you have a $9 billion appropriation, that runs out soon, so this creates a trust fund at the State Department to compensate,” he told CNN.

He said the legislation will not be included in Biden’s social spending package that lawmakers are still negotiating, but it may be approved in tandem during the yearly appropriations process.

Updated at 5:30 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
Andover Townsman

Miller introduces House measure to stop Biden’s vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — Another local lawmaker has introduced a measure aimed at stopping President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandates. U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., said she has joined U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, in co-sponsoring the Stop Vaccine Mandates Act, a measure that seeks to rescind Biden’s vaccine mandates on federal employees and federal contractors.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden's environmentalism is pummeling the nation

President Joe Biden inherited a great gift from the Trump administration: energy independence. The benefits cannot be overstated: Cheap, reliable energy is key to economic growth and broad-based prosperity. Yet Biden has squandered this advantage. Retail gas prices are up 55.95% from last year, with California gas prices hitting nearly $8 a gallon . This has hit pocketbooks directly through costs to keep the lights and heat on in homes, and indirectly through rising prices for all sorts of goods, the production and transportation of which require the use of more expensive energy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deforestation#Vow#House#Cnn#The State Department
WSVN-TV

House prepares to debate, vote after bolstering Biden’s bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is preparing to debate and vote on a revised draft of President Joe Biden’s now-$1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package as well as a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill, with Democrats eager to show voters they can deliver on priorities. With a flurry of late-breaking adjustments,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
Country
Brazil
Country
China
cnsmaryland.org

Hoyer proposes $9 billion trust fund to help reverse global deforestation

WASHINGTON – Following up on one of President Joe Biden’s pledges to combat climate change, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Mechanicsville, introduced legislation on Wednesday aimed at ending global deforestation, creating a $9 billion trust fund to assist developing countries. “Addressing the critical challenge of deforestation is an issue I...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Hoyer goes after deforestation crisis

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he first read about the razing of the Amazon rainforests nearly 20 years ago; he is finally introducing legislation to address it. The Maryland Democrat plans to travel to Glasgow, Scotland, next week for the COP 26 climate talks armed with a new bill taking aim at the deforestation crisis.
CONGRESS & COURTS
OZY

Bolstered Biden Bill Remains His Hope

Start your day smarter with a dossier on the most important world news, rounded off with a shot of intriguing and offbeat stories. Like the president, you deserve no less. Despite heavy losses at the polls for Democrats during Tuesday’s midterm election, President Joe Biden remains optimistic that voters will be moved by the real results of his administration. In that vein, the House is preparing to debate and possibly vote today on a revised draft of President Biden’s now- $1.85 trillion domestic policy package as well as a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The new draft adds back several important social benefits. In other news, relief comes to millions of young U.S. children who are now eligible for the vaccine against coronavirus and race for their appointments. All this and more in today’s Presidential Daily Brief.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Biden's blunt talk

This White House's buttoned-up communications operation still has one big leak: President Biden. Driving the news: On Tuesday, on the world stage in Glasgow, Scotland, he bluntly chastised Russia and China for skipping the COP26 climate change conference. It wasn't an isolated instance. The big picture: While Biden administration staffers...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newsitem.com

Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin wavered Monday on his support for President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, but Democratic leaders vowed to push ahead, with initial voting possible on the bill and a related $1 trillion infrastructure package in the House this week. The West...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

384K+
Followers
45K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy