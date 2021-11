Ethereum successfully retested the support, broke the all-time high and is now moving closer and closer towards $5,000. After a short-lived correction last week, ETH found good support on the $4,354 level and rallied to set a new all-time high today. The weekend volume was low, but today, the bulls kept the price on the uptrend and pushed higher as bears seem to be absent from the market.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO