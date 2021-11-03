CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda Research, Polychain Capital Back ‘CeFi DeFi’ Crypto Exchange AscendEx

AscendEX, a Singapore-based crypto trading platform, has today announced it raised $50 million in a Series B round. Co-led by Polychain Capital and Hack VC, the fundraise also saw participation from Jump Capital and Alameda Research. Other investors in the round include Uncorrelated Ventures, Eterna Capital, Acheron Trading, Nothing...

