CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Halloween Box Office Paints Scary Picture Of Broadway’s Recovery

By Lee Seymour
Forbes
Forbes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week, the question was: Is Broadway booming or struggling? This week, it’s: How tough will the struggle get?. Trade organization the Broadway League released the latest grosses for the $15 billion industry. As before, they lack a show-by-show breakdown, which limits their value in gauging the recovery. But the broad...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Dune, Antlers, Last Night In Soho Had A Scary Bad Halloween At The Box Office

Halloween happened over the weekend, and given that the holiday all but didn't happen in 2020, there was much pent-up desire to enjoy the spooky season properly this year. While that was surely rewarding in its own way for those who observe the holiday, it wasn't great for the box office as the weekend's new offerings, namely "Antlers" and "Last Night In Soho," suffered (at least in part) as a result. The weekend wasn't that kind to "Dune," either, or virtually any other movie that was vying for attention and moviegoer money, save for "Halloween Kills," and, amazingly enough,...
MOVIES
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Halloween Dampens Box Office

The first Halloween blowout in a few years has put a damper on the box office. The fact that Dune is available on HBO Max at home also stymied turnout, with Dune grabbing just $15.5 million in its second week out. Next up is Halloween Kills, which snagged $8.75 million.
MOVIES
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Halloween Spooks the Box Office as ‘Dune’ Drops 62 Percent

Halloween on a Sunday made a slow box office all but inevitable. Studios avoided programming top new films and created the self-fulling prophecy of a $66 million total, by far the lowest in the strongest month this year. It represented 57 percent of the closest weekend in 2019, bringing the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Show#Paints#The Broadway League
southernillinoisnow.com

‘Dune’ repeats at #1 at the box office with $15.5 million Halloween weekend

Dune hung on to the top spot at the box office for the second straight week, delivering an estimated $15.5 million over the Halloween weekend. The futuristic adventure, also available to stream on HBO Max, has so far collected $69.4 million in the U.S. after two weeks, along with $227 million overseas. That brings Dune‘s current worldwide tally to $296.4 million.
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Weekend Box Office Results: Dune Holds On During Quieter Halloween Weekend

After a pretty incredible October with four straight weeks of $40+ million openers, the box office hit a calm before the hopeful storm that is the holiday movie season — or, at least, next week’s Eternals launch. A pair of indie diversions tried to take advantage of the Halloween weekend, but even combined could not outdo the third weekend of the Michael Myers sequel, which is just as easily available at home for anyone who wants the Peacock. This weekend ultimately was going to be about the holds of the big four titles of prior weeks and whether they could still hit the milestones they were on course to reach.
MOVIES
The Exponent

Scary stories to read this Halloween

Spooky season is well underway, which likely means that you’ve already picked out your costume and compiled a good list of frightening movies to watch — but have you picked out a spooky story to go along with the cold weather?. If you don’t know where to start, here are...
MOVIES
newspressnow.com

The Shuffle: Scary movies for Halloween

[REC] (R) — This Spanish found-footage movie is one of my favorite scary films of all time. The premise is simple: A reporter doing a puff piece on emergency responders is unknowingly thrust into a perilous situation when they respond to a call of an attack at an apartment complex. It turns out the call is worse than they thought, and the entire building is placed under quarantine, trapping everyone inside as more attacks occur.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
umlconnector.com

“Halloween Kills” but the franchise lives on to quadruple budget at the box office

(Photo Courtesy of Miramax) “Halloween Kills” is the latest installment of the Halloween franchise. Against all odds, Michael Myers is back and out for blood. The iconic masked serial killer returns in “Halloween Kills”, targeting Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, and her family. Picking up directly after 2018’s “Halloween”, “Halloween Kills” is the 12th installment in the legendary horror franchise. 40 years after Michael’s initial attack on Laurie, firefighters unknowingly release him from a burning home which he was previously imprisoned in, allowing him to continue his massacre in the town of Haddonfield. Laurie is recovering from the events of the previous film, recuperating with her daughter and granddaughter, who were both caught in the crossfire of Michael’s massacre.
MOVIES
Deadline

Broadway Box Office Slips 11% To $20M For Week Ending Oct. 31

Broadway’s 27 productions took in a $19,663,438 total box office last week, a drop of about 11% from the previous week’s tally, according to figures from the Broadway League. For the week ending Oct. 31, total paid attendance was 168,169, about 78% of the combined capacity for all productions. The season-to-date box office (since Aug. 4) for all Broadway shows is $125,123,786, with total attendance at 981,436 (84% of capacity). The League – the trade organization representing theater owners and producers – is releasing only combined weekly box office figures this season – in contrast to its traditional practice of providing show-by-show figures – due,...
MOVIES
editorials24.com

‘Dune’ Leads Weak Halloween Pandemic Box Office With $15M+ – Editorials24

Saturday AM Update: The first Halloween in two years during the pandemic is taking its toll on the domestic box office, a grey cloud which many saw coming, with many trick-or-treating or heading to parties tonight. And, yes, we can blame HBO Max too, when it comes to Legendary/Warner Bros.’...
MOVIES
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment Projects Recovery In October Box Office Collections Since Pandemic

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) sees the domestic industry box office for October 2021 to beat any previous month high since February 2020. "Given AMC's position as the largest movie exhibitor in the United States, and reflecting this industry-wide increase in revenues across the country, AMC confirmed today that its October 2021 ticket admission revenues at AMC's movie theatre circuit in the U.S. also were the highest AMC has seen for any single month since February of 2020.'
MOVIES
jacksonconews.com

Halloween at Sunset was a scary good time

For as much as I love Halloween and horror movies, I had grown to hate haunted houses. Some time, around when I was a teenager (back in the stone age), haunted houses lost all their bite. I vividly remember one, inside a mall back home when I was about 10...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“The First Black Movie Star,” Nina Mae McKinney, Gets a Film Retrospective in New York

A retrospective of Nina Mae McKinney films running Nov. 10 to Nov. 30 at New York’s Film Forum will provide viewers with glimpses of the multihyphenate whose barrier-breaking career, like so many other early cinema Black artists, has been largely forgotten. Five of the nearly 20 films the actress turned out in as many years will be shown, as well as two shorts (Pie Pie Blackbird and Black Network) that the South Carolina native made with the Nicholas Brothers, the famous Black dancing team. Nina Mae McKinney: Hollywood’s First Black Movie Star opens with the premiere of a 35mm restoration print of King...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Halloween Kills’ Remains in the Box Office Top 10 With $127 Million Worldwide

Now in its fourth week of theatrical and at-home release (via Peacock), Halloween Kills was bumped down to the #7 spot on the box office charts, pushed out of last week’s #2 spot by big time films including Marvel’s Eternals (#1) and Dune (#2), as well as No Time to Die (#3), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (#4), Ron’s Gone Wrong (#5), and The French Dispatch (#6).
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Despite Global Box Office Glory & $71M Domestic Debut, Why ‘Eternals’ Is A Wake-Up Call For MCU; Sizing Up ‘Red Notice’ Box Office

Sunday AM: Disney was able to keep Eternals intact throughout the weekend hitting a $71M opening amid mediocre audience exits, and the worst reviews of all-time for an MCU title. But know that when this film first landed on tracking four weeks ago, many had it in the $80M-$85M three-day range. Of those attending in the U.S., 46% told Screen Engine/Comscore’s PostTrak that they went to Eternals because it’s part of a franchise they love, while 44% said the genre/type of movie, 32% the storyline and 28% because of the ensemble cast. All in worldwide, Eternals counts $161.7M. That’s the 2nd best opening for a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Broadway Box Office Up 16% To $23M For Week Ending Nov. 7; Three Productions Join Roster

Broadway box office was up about 16% last week, with three new productions joining the playing roster and all 30 of the shows taking in a combined $22,855,192. The figure, which represents box office grosses for the week ending Nov. 7, indicates an expected rebound from the $20 million tally of the previous week, which included Halloween – a traditionally slow night for Broadway venues. In all, the 30 productions had a combined paid attendance of 193,309, about 82% of total capacity. The previous week’s attendance was 78% of capacity. Three productions are new to the roster: Clyde’s, Diana and the returning The Book...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Disney’s Cruella Disappointed At The Box Office

When the first Cruella trailer was released, there was a nice buzz surrounding the origin story revolving around the 101 Dalmatians villain. The movie captured the audience’s attention because it felt very Joker-esque; While that wasn’t ultimately the case (it is a Disney product after all), the film was still released with positive reviews. However, despite the high critical reception, the Disney property was trounced by A Quiet Place Part II, which opened to an astounding $57 million, whereas Cruella garnered only $26 million following the holiday weekend. Cruella would go on to make $233.3 million worldwide, which usually isn’t bad for a film that came out during the pandemic; however, the production costs of the film were $200 million, Cruella needed to make $400 million worldwide just to break even. So, what happened? Obviously, the pandemic and the day-to-day release on Disney had something to do with the box office totals; however, Black Widow managed to make nearly $400 million under the same circumstances. Disney’s live-action adaptions have done well thus far, so there was no reason to assume that Cruella would end up being such a disappointment at the box office. Let’s dive deeper into the possible reasons that the Disney film was such a disappointment at the box office.
MOVIES
Forbes

Forbes

285K+
Followers
83K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy