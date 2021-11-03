CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stream more and save more on the Google Nest Audio smart speaker, plus other deep discounts on top tech

By Janice Kent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyNmb_0clJdlSr00

A smart speaker is one of the easiest ways to optimize your space, offering one compact device with features for everything—from cueing up a throwback playlist while you cook to checking the 10-day forecast as you plan ahead to turning on lights and locking doors. And while a smart speaker is certainly a worthwhile investment in a modern connected home, it can often come with a high price tag. So if you’ve been waiting for the opportune time to snag one of the best smart speakers on the market, we’ve got great news. Best Buy has kicked off its Black Friday discounts early this year so you can skip the holiday rush and get right to the savings on popular products like, you guessed it, this Google Nest Audio smart speaker.

The Google Nest Audio usually retails for $100, but you can buy it now for just $60. That gets you advanced features that have earned it over 600 rave reviews on Best Buy alone. While it may look like a simple speaker, the Google Nest Audio can pair with another Nest Audio to create a stereo setup or connect to your other devices and compatible speakers to create an integrated home audio system. Use Nest Audio devices in different rooms like an intercom. And the adaptive EQ technology adjusts to the space it’s playing in, so you can be sure your surroundings won’t create a bothersome echo or muffled tracks regardless of speaker placement. This smart speaker features Google Assistant (optional), which can do everything from giving you the latest breaking news to setting timers when cooking in the kitchen.

So if you’ve been searching for the right smart speaker to add to your home, the Google Nest Audio has all the modern features you could want at an affordable discounted price that can suit just about any budget. But hurry, as the sale ends this week. And if you’re looking for other best buys, here are some of the day’s top picks:

More Tech Deals to Level-up Your Home

Snag this brand-new Toshiba Television for 25-percent off / Amazon

Upgrade your entertainment setup with this Panasonic Blu-ray Player, $100 off now / Amazon

This Sony Bookshelf Speaker System is 48-percent off / Amazon

Score this Galanz 8-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster for 43-percent less / Amazon

Connect your Google Nest to these Philips Smart Lightbulbs, on sale for just $80 / Amazon

This Google Nest Thermostat is 23-percent off / Amazon

Get these sale Kasa Smart Plugs create a fully connected home / Amazon

Popular Science

Popular Science

