Peloton and Spotify are leveling up their partnership. Beginning this week, the fitness giant will be at the center of Spotify's Workout Hub, which boasts a collection of music playlists specified by workouts, including training, yoga, running, and meditation, according to Spotify's official press release. Under the Curated by Peloton section, Spotify users can access seven unique playlists, two of which are dedicated to fitness disciplines (running and strength), whereas the other five have been crafted by beloved instructors Adrian Williams, Ally Love, Tunde Oyeneyin, Mariana Fernández, and Robin Arzón, who is also Peloton's VP of Fitness Programming. (Related: The Best Peloton Workouts, According to Reviewers)

WORKOUTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO