CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Indigenous islanders whose homes are sinking underwater march on Cop26

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBFuv_0clJcU9v00

Indigenous people whose island homes are sinking underwater due to climate change have marched on the Cop26 venue in Glasgow aiming to “heal the legacy of colonialism”.

Groups from Panama, Amazonia, Patagonia, Alaska and the wider USA were joined by activists as they progressed through the streets to the sound of drums and wood pipes.

They marched from Glasgow Green along the Clyde to the Cop26 campus, where they were initially denied access.

A small number of the indigenous people were shortly afterwards allowed into the conference where they planned on meeting with the president of Cop26, Alok Sharma.

Agar Iklenia Tejada, 31, came to Glasgow from Panama and is a member of the Guna people, who live largely on islands off the coast.

She started crying when speaking about the plight of her home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHQju_0clJcU9v00
Agar Iklenia Tejada with the ‘mola’ (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

“Three of our islands are already underwater,” she said. “We are moving from the islands to the mountains or the coasts already.”

She added: “One of the islands is the one that I was born in and grew up in, so it’s very emotional to even talk about it.”

She said her grandmothers are refusing to leave the partially submerged island and that the loss of her home makes her angry.

“However, we are going to keep fighting to conserve and preserve our traditions, our origin and who we are,” she said.

She said that people are polluting, mining for gold and cutting down trees.

“All of these thing affect the everyday life that we have on the islands,” she said.

Agar brought the largest ever “mola” – a traditional hand sown cloth applique unique to the Guna people – to Glasgow with the help of the NGO Geoversity Foundation.

She and her fellow indigenous people carried it through Glasgow’s streets to the venue for the global gathering.

Machi Jorge Kilakeo, of the Mapuche Nation in Chile, said they had come to Cop26 with their “hearts open”.

“We are here to heal the legacy of colonialism and invisibility and violence,” he said.

Comments / 4

Related
newschain

Nicola Sturgeon meets with indigenous delegates ahead of Cop26

The First Minister met with indigenous peoples from the Americas who have arrived in Glasgow for Cop26. Nicola Sturgeon took part in a ceremonial event with the delegates at the international arts space Tramway in the Scottish city on Saturday. The venue will be hosting the Minga Indigena Summit to...
POLITICS
newschain

Greta Thunberg returns home after leading march in Glasgow during Cop26

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has returned to Sweden after a week in Glasgow for the UN climate summit. Ms Thunberg has been highly critical of the Cop26 talks that are beginning their second and final week, with countries under pressure to increase action to cut emissions to avoid dangerous warming and provide finance for poorer nations to cope with climate impacts.
ADVOCACY
newschain

Extinction Rebellion march begins in Edinburgh in Cop26 protest

Extinction Rebellion activists are marching through Edinburgh in solidarity with protests taking place across the world during the Cop26 climate summit. The demonstrators are walking from George IV Bridge, Bank Street, North Bank Street, Market Street, Jeffrey Street and Canongate to reach the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood at about 1pm.
PROTESTS
BBC

My day at COP26: 'My island home is threatened - we have no hill to run to'

Kathy Jetn̄il-Kijiner, a poet and activist, is at COP26 as a climate envoy for the Republic of the Marshall Islands - a sprawling nation of more than 1,200 low-lying atolls and islands in the Pacific Ocean. In the latest in a series of first-person accounts from the Glasgow summit, she describes how it feels to fight for her country's very existence.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
BBC

COP26: Thousands march for Glasgow's biggest protest

About 100,000 people marched in Glasgow to demand more action on the climate crisis, organisers have said. The protest was the biggest so far during the COP26 summit and took place alongside hundreds of similar events around the world. Greta Thunberg joined the march but did not speak, leaving activists...
PROTESTS
UN News Centre

COP26: Indigenous peoples, protests, and a call to end the war on nature

As millions took to the streets of cities around the world on Saturday, demanding greater climate action, some countries taking part in the COP26 negotiations, made new pledges to invest in nature-based solutions and a greener approach to farming. Mother Nature, or “Pachamama”, as they say in Latin America, took...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alok Sharma
BBC

COP26: Why we marched in Glasgow

Tens of thousands of people have braved the wet and windy conditions in Glasgow to take part in the biggest mass protest of the COP26 summit. A huge column of activists made its way from Kelvingrove Park to the city centre, and on to a rally on Glasgow Green. Some...
PROTESTS
BBC

Climate march in Edinburgh on day one of COP26

Extinction Rebellion activists have marched through Edinburgh in solidarity with protests taking place across the world during the COP26 climate summit. The demonstrators walked through the city to a rally at the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood. Among those who addressed the crowd was Monicah Kamandau, a climate activist from Kenya.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Indigenous Amazon activist 'got death threats' after speech

"I think I said the right words because they attacked me." This is how Txai Suruí feels looking back on the speech she made to open the United Nations climate change conference, COP26. As a climate activist who grew up as part of an indigenous community in the Amazon rainforest,...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panama#Indigenous People#Islanders#Mining Equipment#Glasgow Green#The Mapuche Nation
madison

Youth climate march at COP26 draws thousands

Thousands of young climate activists, Greta Thunberg among them, marched through Glasgow on Friday demanding action on the climate that will protect their future.(Dylan Martinez/Reuters)
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

In Video: Tuvalu minister all at sea with message to Cop26 leaders

The foreign minister of Tuvalu stood knee-deep in seawater on the shores of his small Pacific island nation and said he “will not give up” as world leaders meeting in Glasgow debate the climate crisis. With his podium in the sea, trousers rolled up, Simon Kofe said rising sea levels...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Ghost ships’ brought to surface of Pacific Ocean after underwater volcano erupts near Japanese island

A series of underwater volcanic eruptions among Japan’s Ogasawara Islands have revealed sunken warships dating back to the 1940s.The Second World War vessels, dubbed ghost ships, lie around 1,200km south of Tokyo close to the island of Iwo Jima, a speck of volcanic rock in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean. While their existence has long been known about, the ships have been submerged below the sea for more than three decades The vessels were sunk during the Battle of Iwo Jima, a brutal conflict described as one of the bloodiest in US Marine Corps history. The battle...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
WALMART
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy