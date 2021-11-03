CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Oddsmakers: Republicans are now the clear favorite to win the House and Senate in 2022

By Lance Lambert
Fortune
Fortune
 7 days ago

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

On the heels of the gubernatorial race in Virginia, Vice President Kamala Harris urged voters to support Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of Virginia, adding that "what happens in Virginia will, in large part, determine what happens in 2022." Unfortunately for her party, oddsmakers agree with Harris's assessment.

Soon after it became clear on Tuesday that Republican Glenn Youngkin, a businessman who spent 25 years in private equity at the Carlyle Group, would become the next governor of Virginia, Republicans saw a spike in their chances of retaking both the U.S. House—where Democrats hold a 221 to 213 seat edge—and the U.S. Senate—which is split 50-50 and Democrats control it through Harris's tie breaking vote—in 2022.

As Fortune has previously reported, gubernatorial races in Virginia—which occur the year following presidential elections—are seen as a harbinger for what will come next in the higher-stakes midterms. Republican Bob McDonnell's big win in 2009 was seen as a precursor for the GOP's 2010 Tea Party takeover. In 2013, McAuliffe’s narrow +2.6 percentage point win in the blue state foreshadowed his party’s weak showing in the 2014 midterms, while the big +8.9 point win by Democrat Ralph Northam in 2017 preceded the so-called Democratic blue wave in the 2018 midterms.

That's why the Republican National Committee is feeling so good following Youngkin's win: They see his +2.1 point win in the state that President Joe Biden won by 10.1 points in 2020, as momentum having finally shifted from blue to red.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOIo9_0clJcHvi00

According to PredictIt, Youngkin's win quickly translated into a bump in the GOP's odds to retake the House—which they lost in 2018. Back in early August, Republicans led Democrats by a 69 cent to 33 cent margin (or how much you'd need to wager on them to win $1) in the betting market. Following the Virginia win, that gap widened in Republicans’ favor (82 cents to 18 cents).

There is, of course, a big wild card that prevents bettors from fully understanding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's odds of retaining the chamber: redistricting. We're currently amid the once-in-a-decade period where statehouses across the nation can redraw their congressional districts. It remains to be seen which party will benefit the most from redistricting this go-around (although, through the first 14 state redraws, FiveThirtyEight says Democrats have netted the most seats) or how far the parties will go down the gerrymandering rabbit hole.

The more challenging takeover will be flipping the Senate.

The good news for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who would like to regain his old jobs as Senate majority leader, is that trajectory is also on the side of Republicans in the Senate. Indeed, back in early August, PredictIt had Democrats and Republicans tied in the Senate race. But that has gradually moved in Republicans’ favor as Biden's approval rating has slipped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKZyI_0clJcHvi00

The GOP got another boost following the election on Tuesday. Prior to the Virginia win, the Senate was more of a toss-up. However, it's now clearly favoring Republicans, according to the betting markets: According to PredictIt, Republican odds top Democratic odds of taking the Senate chamber next year by a 64 cent to 37 cent margin.

That said, in order to retake the Senate next November, Republicans will need to hold on to 18 of their current seats in states that Donald Trump won last year and another two seats in states Biden won (Pennsylvania and Wisconsin). Then they'd need to win at least one Senate seat currently held by a Democratic Senator. The most likely targets are Georgia, Arizona, or Nevada—all states that Trump lost by a small margin last year.

  • A shortage of 80,000 truck drivers is wreaking havoc on the supply chain—and it’s about to get worse
  • It could take nearly a decade for public transit to return to pre-pandemic levels
  • Top D.C. financial regulators release stablecoin report and urge Congress to pass legislation
  • FDA tightens rules for breast implants, after deaths and years of scrutiny over health risks
  • Greenpeace to take Volkswagen to court in effort to stop it from selling polluting cars

Comments / 11

Dennis Sanchez
7d ago

don't count your eggs before they hatch!.you may win one fight but not the war!!! wait till Biden agenda is complete! better late then never!!!

Reply(8)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Democrats are going to miss Nancy Pelosi more than they realize

Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bob Mcdonnell
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
POTUS
Washington Post

Donors threatened to shun the GOP after Jan. 6. Now, Republicans are outraising Democrats.

One day after rioters ransacked the Capitol in a bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Republican lobbyist Geoff Verhoff sent a searing email to top GOP officials. Verhoff, a bundler who works at the lobbying firm Akin Gump, wrote on Jan. 7 that he was appalled by President Donald Trump and the rioters, and he was resigning as co-chair of the Republican National Committee’s finance committee, according to a person with knowledge of the email. He could no longer associate himself with Trump and his movement, he wrote, and he was distressed by what his party had become.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO GOP Senate Hopeful Says Voters Now Realize It Was Trump’s ‘Tone of Voice’ That Bugged Them, Not His Policies

A leading Colorado U.S. Senate candidate hopped on the radio last week and basically told Colorado’s swing voters they don’t care about climate change, preserving Obamacare, abortion rights, gun safety, democracy, immigration reform, courts… . Eli Bremer, a former Olympian who’s running (first) to win the Republican primary and (second)...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#State Senate#Gerrymandering#Fortune Daily#Democratic#The Carlyle Group#The U S House#Democrats#The U S Senate#Gop#Tea Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Fortune

59K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy