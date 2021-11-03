CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Boston College Women’s Basketball: Meet the 2021-22 Junior Class

By Laura Berestecki
bcinterruption.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis season, BC only has 1 junior on the roster: Jaelyn Batts, a 6’0 guard/forward. Batts played in 19 games last season, and started 1. She averaged 20 minutes of playing time per game,...

www.bcinterruption.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Coach Stepped Down Following Saturday’s Win

A college football head coach stepped down following his program’s win on Saturday. John Grass, Jacksonville State’s head coach since the 2014 season, announced his resignation on Saturday, following the win over Abilene Christian. Jacksonville State, which is making the move from FCS to FBS in 2023, joining C-USA, won...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

Duke basketball legend lands brother of Blue Devil commit

The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebounder#Bc#Eagles#Umass Lowell
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
Daily Telegram

Adrian College women's hockey wants more in 2021-22

ADRIAN — The Adrian College women’s hockey team has had, arguably, some of its strongest showings in program history in the past two years, only for a force beyond its control to slam the door on their hopes. Two seasons ago, the postseason charge was brought to a halt in...
ADRIAN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
fox40jackson.com

Coach confirms Spencer Rattler will be leaving Oklahoma

Caleb Williams’ tornadic-like run through Oklahoma has one-time Sooner savior, Spencer Rattler, twisting his way out of Norman. In a widely expected move, the sophomore quarterback, who has gone from Heisman hopeful to backup, plans to leave the Sooner program sooner rather than later. His personal coach confirmed the decision, calling it a “no-brainer.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
lionathletics.com

Lawrence scores 10 in Lion women's basketball's 2021-22 debut at Baylor

WACO – In its first action of the 2021-22 season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women's basketball team fell to the Baylor Bears, 88-52, in an exhibition contest at Ferrell Center on Wednesday night. Though the Lions did outscore the Bears, 23-20 in the fourth quarter. The Lions shot 41.1 percent...
BASKETBALL
thebvnewspaper.com

Women’s basketball hoping to take next step in 2021-22

Coming off a disappointing 6-15 season, the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team is looking to turn the page. In five seasons under the helm of coach Jesse Fleming, the Bonnies have won no more than nine games and are looking to change that in 2021-22. Albeit a 13th place selection...
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
Chronicle

Duke women's basketball 2021-22 player preview: Jade Williams

Height: 6-foot-5 Position: Forward/Center. Last year’s statline: 11.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 4.5 APG, 29.0 MPG. Game breakdown: Williams is a crucial part of head coach Kara Lawson’s roster. The Texas native is an efficient scorer from the paint with an excellent sense for moving without the ball and creating opportunities for herself and her teammates. While she will not be blocking a ton of shots, her interior presence is definitely felt, especially on the offensive glass. Williams excels at grabbing rebounds and scoring second chances, as she averaged five offensive boards per game last season.
BASKETBALL
uclabruins.com

Women's Basketball Opens 2021-22 Campaign Against Pepperdine

SOCIAL MEDIA: WBB on Twitter | WBB on Facebook | WBB on Instagram. No. 20 UCLA (0-0, 0-0) vs. Pepperdine (0-0, 0-0) Location: Los Angeles, Calif. (Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom) Watch: Pac-12 Networks (Play-by Play: Anne Marie Anderson, Analyst: Ros Gold-Onwude) Listen: ucla.leanplayer.com (Play-By-Play: Dave Marcus) THIS WEEK'S MATCHUP:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sioux City Journal

South Dakota women's basketball aims high in 2021-22

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Chloe Lamb wasted no time in responding to a query during South Dakota women’s basketball media day Wednesday. When asked what else this ultra-talented squad can accomplish, All-Summit League performer Lamb smiled and said: “We haven’t won a national championship yet.”. No, this wasn’t a bold prediction...
BASKETBALL
ksal.com

Women’s Basketball opens 2021-22 season Friday hosting Columbia

Kansas Wesleyan women’s basketball opens the 2021-22 season against the Cougars in a non-conference game at 6 p.m. Friday inside Mabee Arena. The game will be available online through the Coyote Sports Network at www.kcacnetwork.com/kansaswesleyan Live Stats will be available on the at www.kwucoyotes.com. Kansas Wesleyan’s Alex Sherer, part of the Coyote Sports Media Team, will be broadcasting Friday’s game.
BASKETBALL
chapelboro.com

UNC Women’s Basketball Loses Two Players for 2021-22 Season

UNC women’s basketball head coach Courtney Banghart delivered some bad news on the eve of her team’s season opener against North Carolina A&T. The program announced Monday night that two players would miss the entirety of the 2021-22 season with injuries: freshman Teonni Key and junior Ariel Young. “I’m absolutely...
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy