Boston College Women’s Basketball: Meet the 2021-22 Junior Class

Height: 6-foot-5 Position: Forward/Center. Last year’s statline: 11.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 4.5 APG, 29.0 MPG. Game breakdown: Williams is a crucial part of head coach Kara Lawson’s roster. The Texas native is an efficient scorer from the paint with an excellent sense for moving without the ball and creating opportunities for herself and her teammates. While she will not be blocking a ton of shots, her interior presence is definitely felt, especially on the offensive glass. Williams excels at grabbing rebounds and scoring second chances, as she averaged five offensive boards per game last season.
