Nothing But Bets: NBA Projections for 11/2/21

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Matchup Preview (11/2/21) The red hot Miami Heat (5-1) will travel east to face the Dallas Mavericks (4-2) at the American Airlines Center. Miami has started this season by holding teams to an average of 97 points per game, while Dallas holds teams to 103; therefore, be prepared for a lower-scoring game. While these teams have similar records, they are miles apart in their talent and quality of play. Miami ranks first in defensive efficiency, first in total rebounds per game, and second in opponent points per game. The Heat are absolute tyrants on defense. Meanwhile, Dallas can’t figure anything out offensively, primarily because it just doesn’t have enough chemistry and talent on that end. This is even more apparent when considering that it will be without Kristaps Porzingis. At first, this game could be competitive simply because of pace, but the Heat should break loose in the third quarter.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO