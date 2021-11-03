CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

SWINDLE COLUMN: Explaining Marsy’s Law

By Jason Swindle
LaGrange Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s California 1983, 21-year-old Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas is afraid. Her ex-boyfriend is stalking her. She knows that something bad is about to happen. She is right. Soon after she feels those intuitions, she is murdered by her ex-boyfriend. Days after Marsy’s murder, her mother sees the accused killer in the grocery...

www.lagrangenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
News-Herald.com

Marsy’s Law for Ohio adds two Geauga officials to advisory board

Marsy’s Law for Ohio, which supports rights for crime victims under the state’s Constitution, is expanding its mission with the support of rights advocates and legal experts in Ohio, including two from the Geauga County Sheriff’s Department. After Marsy’s Law was overwhelmingly passed by Ohio voters in 2017, the organization...
OHIO STATE
rasmussen.edu

Law Clerk vs. Paralegal: Legal Roles Explained

Legal thrillers and courtroom dramas have done much to raise the profile of attorneys and judges. We’re used to seeing lawyers make impassioned appeals to juries and judges bang gavels while laying down heavy consequences. But what we see less is the behind-the-scenes support that makes such dramatic spectacles possible, namely, the work of law clerks and paralegals.
LAW
The Independent

Kavanaugh flags a major catch in Texas anti-abortion law for conservative gun owners

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the most recent additions to the Court’s conservative majority, hinted on Monday that he questioned the precedent that would be set by allowing a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks to stand.At issue is a provision in the law that seeks to go around language barring the state from enforcing the abortion ban, and instead relying on lawsuits filed by private citizens to act as an enforcement measure.Critics of the law have suggested that the language could lead to all kinds of attempts to curtail rights guaranteed by the US Constitution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Esquire

The Texas Abortion Law Isn't a Law. It's a Scheme.

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court took up challenges to the draconian anti-choice Texas law. This, it should be noted, is probably the preliminary bout to the main event later this fall in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that directly attacks Roe v. Wade. The way you know this is that even the conservative justices known to be pro-life, including Chief Justice John Roberts, all treated the Texas law as the Clever Dick scheme it was designed to be, especially the section in which it essentially deputizes anyone through the payment of a $10,000 bounty. The law's authors saw this as a way to finagle it past previous Supreme Court rulings—and by god, that’s their job, dammit, and they’ll get to it in their own good time. I mean, even Justice Amy Coney Barrett argued that the law was jury-rigged to keep the providers in Texas from availing themselves of a “full constitutional defense” against it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Da
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This is most apparent in the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Axios

Judge tosses out case against Florida's ban on mask mandates

A judge on Friday dismissed a challenge to Florida's ban on mask mandates in schools, finding it within Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) authority to issue the order. Why it matters: State officials and educators have been caught in bitter clashes since the law was passed. Florida officials have started to withhold district funding and dock school board salaries in retaliation against school districts that defy the ban.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy