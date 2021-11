BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new pop-up retail space, featuring work from Edreys and Alexa Wajed, has opened for the next two months on Ellicott Street in downtown Buffalo. On Fridays and Saturdays this month and in December, you can check out Eat Off Art at their retail location on Ellicott, near Chippewa Street. The effort is all about making sure artists aren't considered starving, but thriving.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO